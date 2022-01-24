Chivahermanos explode in networks for the bitter match with Gallos Blancos

The fans of Club Guadalajara could not hide their discomfort due to a bitter draw against Querétaro 1-1, which had it not been for Alexis Vega would have ended in defeat, so they expressed their feelings on social networks by trending on Twitter to the Guadalajara team that in three games has four points against some of the most modest teams in the Closing Tournament 2022.

The early goal of the Gallos Blancos began to complicate the aspirations of the Sacred Flock that took many minutes to match the actions, but this had to come through a genius of Alexis Vega, who made it 1-1 from a free kick, because in collective plays they lacked forcefulness, which was once again the evil of always.

In this sense, the Atletico supporters expressed their anger for the lack of a positive result against a team that has not won in the campaign and who took a valuable point from Guadalajara at the Akron Stadium, in addition to also questioning the decisions of coach Marcelo Leaño and some of his words at the end of the game, as he assured that when they are more “consistent will be a very dangerous opponent.”

Other supporters disagreed that Sergio Flores was the captain of the Guadalajara squad, since Leaño sent six changes regarding the match against Pachuca and in an unprecedented event, the “Walrus” He wore the badge, having several more experienced options on the field.

Conversely, Alexis Vega was praised by all the red and white fans, arguing that he is the only footballer that makes the difference, not only because of the goal he scored, but because of his general performance during the 90 minutes, since it was very participative and was able to pass a goal to Fernando Beltrán, who could not finish the play with the ball into the nets.