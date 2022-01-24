Christina Aguilera pays tribute to Vicente Fernández with ranchera music

american singer Christina Aguilera is pleased with the release of his most recent album entitled “La Fuerza” with which he pays tribute to the late “Charro de Huentitán”, Don Vicente Fernández, for his love of mariachi and as a way to recreate his Latin roots.

The experienced singer released her most recent single entitled “Santo” collaborating with Ozuna, this is interesting because Aguilera decided to put together this project with her music recorded in Spanish, to bring out his Latin roots, recreate his family and family memories, which can be heard in his production.

For this reason it is that on Aguilera’s album you can hear rhythms such as guaracha, salsa, ballads and of course the ranchera music with which she intends to pay tribute to the Mexican singer Vicente Fernández, who passed away on December 12, 2021 in the city of Guadalajara, Jalisco.

“I feel a lot of love for Alejandro. We have many years of friendship.” he said when referring to Vicente’s son, Alejandro Fernández, with whom he collaborated in 2019 with the song “Today I want you.”

on that side, Christina pointed out that she is very happy to include ranchera music on her album, since for her it means paying homage to all the singers who have extolled the genre, and among them, of course, Don Vicente Fernández stands out.

“The death of his father hurt me in my soul and I am very happy to have decided to include the ranchera that I recorded on this first album. It is a tribute to all those who have put Mexican music in the place where it is today, especially Vicente Fernández”, said the singer in an interview with the Los Angeles Times.

The fortune of Alejandro Fernandez

Alejandro Fernández followed in the footsteps of his late father Vicente and devoted himself to music. In the year 2021 he was one of the highest paid singers in the world. It should be remembered that the youngest of the dynasty shared businesses with his father and is now the sole owner of them. In addition, he was included in his father’s will and would receive a high percentage of the inheritance.

Alejandro was named at the end of last year as the number one of the best paid Latin singers with a fortune that would be above 82 million dollars. The fortune of El Potrillo is superior to that of stars of the stature of Christian Nodal and even that of Vicente Fernández himself. The youngest of the dynasty has a net worth of 245 million dollars, the result of what he earns from his shows, real estate, investments, advertising and what he manages to collect from the restaurant chain he owns, as well as the recent brand of vodka that has been put up for sale.

