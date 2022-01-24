Christina Aguilera recalled what she felt when singing with Alejandro Fernández the song “Today I want you”

Singer Christina Aguilera The 41-year-old is one of the most established artists on an international level and is currently promoting her new material called ‘La Fuerza’. To this end, he provides interviews to various press media and in one of them he recalled when he sang with Alexander Fernandez, the son of Charro.

Christina Aguilera. Source: Terra archive

It was the year 2013 when Christina Aguilera He entered a recording studio to make one of the most important collaborations of his career and conquered the Spanish-speaking market. It’s about the song ‘Today I have a desire for you’, which also conquered its fans with its video clip starring the two performers.

“I loved that collaboration, he is an incredible artist and it was a legendary song, it is very special to me… I have not done a song like it again,” he recalled now Christina Aguilera while living an incredible present that he shares with his more than eight million fans from all latitudes.

Christina Aguilera. Source: instagram @xtina

There are no doubts about the love you feel Christina Aguilera for the family Fernandez, now the blonde decided to pay tribute to the late Vicente with her new song called La Reina. “He has a song called The King, a song about him. And on this album I have an answer to that legendary song. It’s called The Queen and it basically says, ‘It’s amazing that you’re the king, you always will be, but you are nothing without your queen.

When the Vicente Fernandez he died, Christina Aguilera He gave his condolences to his son and then commented to the press: “The death of his father hurt my soul and I am very happy to have decided to include the ranchera that I recorded on this first album. It is a tribute to all those who have put Mexican music where it is today, especially Vicente Fernández”.