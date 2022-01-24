Claudia Álvarez and Billy Rovzar announce the birth of their twins

Claudia Álvarez and Billy Rovzar’s family is officially bigger, with the birth of their twins, who they waited so long for in 2021.

The actress shared a message on instagram to publicize the happy news:





8 days ago my 2 loves arrived that were missing to complete my family, they were many weeks ahead of me and thank God they are healthy!! With their little hands of 1 cm when squeezing my little finger I feel that they are as strong as a bear, and going with you to play skin-to-skin kangaroo has connected me to the depths of my soul!!! Welcome to the RovzAlvarez family… Welcome to the greatest love in life!!! #TodaLaVidaTodosDías #Clio #Billy #LosRovzAlvarez #Twins

If money and love cannot be hidden, neither can Claudia Álvarez’s emotion for her pregnancy and the arrival of her babies, a boy and a girl.

It’s been good months for the actress. Not only does he continue to develop professionally, but he has personal stability. A few weeks ago he celebrated a decade with producer Billy Rovzar.

In a romantic post, Claudia shared: “10 YEARS TOGETHER!!! 5 YEARS MARRIED!!! And I can’t help but adore you…

Thank you beautiful love for making a great team with me, for everything we have worked together to have the relationship we always dreamed of and for the family we are building, which is the greatest love I have ever felt and what I would give my life for. I LOVE YOU @billyrovzar.”