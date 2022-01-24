Colombians would have to declare operations with bitcoin on sites like LocalBitcoins

Colombian users of peer-to-peer, or P2P, bitcoin (BTC) exchanges may have to start declaring their operations associated with the cryptocurrency in their tax reports.

At least, that follows from the alleged request for these data to two Colombians by the Directorate of National Taxes and Customs of Colombia (DIAN), according to information published by DiarioBitcoin.

The tax agency would have sent two people notifications about irregularities in their tax returns. Although these notifications would have been sent to taxpayers on December 23, would correspond to declarations of the year 2019, according to the same source.

The emails would be titled “possible inaccuracies in the income and complementary tax return, taxable year 2019 for operations carried out with cryptocurrencies.” This fact is particularly striking, since at that time there was no legislation dealing with this type of tax.

In fact, today there is still no legislative clarity around operations with bitcoin and cryptocurrencies in the South American country, despite several attempts.

Does the data of Colombians come from LocalBitcoins?

With what was published by the media, it is not clear if there was an express reference from the DIAN to LocalBitcoins. Despite this, the collaboration of the Finnish Tax Authority, the country in which the exchange is registered, is mentioned in the investigation. Thus, the speculation that they are operations through that trade is logical to which the Colombian tax authority refers.

“Possible inaccuracies were determined in the gross income made in your income tax return and supplementary statements for the taxable year 2019,” the Colombian agency reportedly told citizens.

in the body of the email there would be detailed information on the operations carried out that year by taxpayers and the equivalent in local currency, the Colombian peso.

Although it is not clear if the exchange directly delivered the data of its users, the company is governed by Finnish law, so it would not be strange if the tax body of the European country had demanded that data and then shared it with the Colombian authorities.

In fact, LocalBitcoins policy has been consistent in adhering to regulations. And following these regulations, they have progressively increased the demand for personal data to verify the accounts of their users on the platform, according to KCY policies (Know Your Costumer or Know your Client). This, it should be noted, has been one of the predominant elements behind the drop in LocalBitcoins trading volumes worldwide.

Colombia, thorny terrain to operate in exchanges

Now the DIAN would be asking Colombians to report their commercial activities in LocalBitcoins and maybe this would imply new demands for the rest of the exchanges that operate or have clients in the country.

But this would be just one of the setbacks that Colombians have had with bitcoin and cryptocurrency exchanges in recent times.

Just to mention Binance, the largest trading site in the bitcoiner world today, Colombians have already had enough problems: blocked accounts, a conflict in which the Dutch police and the DEA (Determination Administration) would be involved. United States Drugs), as well as lack of responses to those affected.

The latest news: the disappearance of funds in bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies from the accounts of Colombians that could be on the list of investigated from the European country. As reported by CriptoNoticias, one of those affected would be waiting for a response for about $80,000 in bitcoin and the stablecoin Tether (USDT) missing from his balance.