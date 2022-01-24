Conference Finals will be played for the first time since 2009 without Tom Brady or Aaron Rodgers

The Championship Games in the AFC and NFC will not have the presence of any of the quarterbacks, something that has not happened for more than a decade

Officially, the Conference Finals of the NFL will have new protagonists for the first time in more than a decade.

With the removal of Tom Brady on Sunday in the defeat of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Los Angeles Rams and the unexpected fall of the Green Bay Packers from Aaron Rodgers at Lambeau Field against the San Francisco 49ers, the Championship Games of the AFC Y NFC they will have neither quarterback present for the first time since 2009.

For the first time since 2009, the Championship Finals will be played without Tom Brady or Aaron Rodgers. AP Photo

In that year, both were eliminated in the Wild Card Round with Rodgers losing to the Arizona Cardinals and Brady, then with the New England Patriots, said goodbye with a loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Rodgers he was the only one to make it in 2010 and eventually ended up winning the only Super Bowl of his career beating the Pittsburgh Steelers at AT&T Stadium.

From that year, Brady he was a recurring guest from 2011 to 2018, but in 2019 he was not present, Rodgers He was the protagonist and curiously, he was also eliminated with a loss, 37-20, against the 49ers at Levi’s Stadium.

In fact, Brady He ended up winning the Super Bowl in the 2014, 2016, 2018 and 2020 seasons, the latter being his only title with the Buccaneers.

For its part, Rodgers was not such a regular guest at that instance, missing the Conference Finals of 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2017 and 2018, in addition to this year.

The featured quarterbacks this year are Matthew Stafford of the Rams and Jimmy Garoppolo of the 49ers in the National Conference, while Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals and patrick mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs will fight in the American Conference.

Of that group, only Mahomes and Garoppolo have won the Super Bowl, although only Mahomes did so as the starting quarterback.

In fact, Brady Y Mahomes, who qualified for the fourth straight time, have combined to appear on Conference Finals in 11 years in a row, with Mahomes covering to Brady in the years he was absent, 2019 and 2022.