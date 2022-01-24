COVID positivity drops from 9% to 23% in NY

The governor of the state of New York, Kathy Hochul, announced this Saturday that the index of positivity by coronavirus it has stood at 9.23%, confirming the downward rate of infections, after reaching 23% a week ago.

“The positivity is going down and for the first time since the twenty December we are back in single digits,” said the governor in a Press conference held in a medical laboratory.

In this sense, he stressed that the trend of new infections has fallen by 66% in recent weeks and that on Thursday there was 28,296 new infections.

At his appearance, he did not rule on the obligation to wear face mask in all public places, a measure that came into force on December 13 and expires on February 1, although he pointed out that he will make an announcement in this regard on January 31.

Last February 14, Hochul He already announced that the rate of contagion had reached a turning point and was beginning to decline.

According to the data revealed today, yesterday they died 154 people in New York state, where there are 11,016 people hospitalized for coronavirus.

The governor He insisted that the decrease in deaths and hospitalizations always lags behind that of infections, so an improvement in these aspects will not be seen immediately.

“Thank you to everyone who has been taking steps to stay safe. Keep using the tools: get vaccinated, get your booster dose, get tested and wear a mask,” the post wrote. governor in Twitter.

New York, like the rest of the country, suffered a new wave of coronavirus favored by the appearance of the omicron variant and by the celebrations of Thanksgiving and Christmas.

And despite this wave, the politics of the city -with the previous mayor, Bill de Blasio, and the current one, Eric Adams– and the state of New York has been to refuse to close businesses, entertainment venues, schools or public offices with the message that “New York is open”.