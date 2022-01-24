Crypto Exchange Twitter Hacked by ‘Disgruntled Employee’

The Twitter account of Russian cryptocurrency exchange Latoken appears to have been compromised by a hacker who began posting accusations that the exchange is a scam. According to the posts, the exchange is promoting “scam IEOs” and misleading its customers.

WARNING – THIS IS A SCAM EXCHANGE They are promoting scam IEOs. They are promoting IEOs promising growth from 100% to 500%. They are cheating and lying to founders and employees. They are misleading founders to think they will have successful IEOs while it never happens. — LATOKEN (@latokens) January 24, 2022

The account’s profile photo was also changed to a scam warning image, while the Twitter page’s bio was edited as “LATOKEN is the leading platform for scams!” According to the hacker, the exchange treats employees unfairly and also fires employees without reason.

The hacker has also accused the exchange of deliberately trying to “scam money from projects” and promising 100%-500% growth without delivering.. the hacker too I call to Valentin Preobrazhensky, the founder of Latoken, “liar” and “face seller”.

In addition to Latoken, The official Twitter of LADEX, the company’s decentralized exchange project, was also compromised. the hacker public a video of an online meeting in which the CEO of Latoken is seen yelling curses at someone on the call.

The hacker also highlighted Trust Pilot’s review of Latoken, which has only two out of five stars. However, a warning message on Trust Pilot says that the site has detected misuse on the Latoken page, stating that it has detected a number of fake reviews.

In response to the incident, the official Latoken Telegram account posted an update informing its users about the hack. The exchange said it believes the allegations are the act of a “disgruntled employee.” and that your team is in contact with Twitter support to fix the issue.

Several cryptocurrency accounts on YouTube have faced a series of hacks recently. The hackers posted videos asking viewers to send money to the hacker’s wallet using the accounts of famous personalities such as BitBoy Crypto, Box Mining, Ivan on Tech, and even boxing superstar Floyd Mayweather Jr. Luckily, many of the account owners were able to detect and remove the videos within minutes.

Back in 2020, a similar hack compromised the Twitter accounts of prominent individuals. The official accounts of Elon Musk, Kanye West, Bill Gates and others were hacked by a Bitcoin (BTC) thief who posted posts claiming to double any amount of cryptocurrency sent to a certain wallet.

