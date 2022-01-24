Cryptocurrencies: These Are The Main Tactics To Scam On The Internet – News Technology – Technology

The interest in cryptocurrencies has been growing over the years, currencies like bitcoin, ethereum Y doecoin they have become an increasingly attractive investment option; it is driven, in turn, by the attention that the financial market and companies are having on digital tokens.

Companies like JPMorgan Chase & Co. and tech giants like Meta, Twitter, and recently Google have created project units focused on blockchain, the technology on which cryptocurrencies are based.

Even Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and the richest man in the world, has spoken on different occasions in favor of these and last December announced that his electric car company is going to allow transactions with doecoin for some of their products.

This popularity has led not only to prices of bitcoin reached its all-time high last November, with a price of 68,990 dollars, although its value has fallen sharply in recent weeks, but rather to cybercriminals using them as one more technique to deceive users through the Internet. .

“Scams around crypto assets are on the rise because there is little regulation in the cryptocurrency market for investors, compared to the traditional stock market. The enormous interest makes be a frequent hook used by criminals to launch campaigns of phishing and scams in general, added to the fact that social networks help amplify rumours, real or fictitious”, says Sol González, cybersecurity analyst at Eset Latin America.

Social networks are one of the main targets for starting crypto scams

This is supported, highlights the expert, by the increase in crimes that are being committed related to these digital tokens, leading to the fact that in the United States alone, between October 2020 and May 2021, more than 80 million dollars were stolen with these techniques.

The channels that are being used most frequently by criminals are emails, which through social engineering They seek to trick users into exposing their personal information.

“Social media has also been noted to be one of the prime targets for starting crypto scams. For example, tricking users with fake celebrity profiles in order to make them transactions to the wallets of cybercriminals”, highlights González.

the deceptions

In these types of cases, cyberattackers continue to exploit techniques such as phishing and the spread of malware, with the aim of stealing the login credentials to the accounts that a person may have on cryptocurrency exchange sites, known as exchange, or violate the digital wallet of the victim and steal their assets. This is pointed out by Santiago Pontiroli, a computer security expert at Kaspersky, who also highlights that criminals use these methods “fundamentally because the user does not yet have the technical maturity to deal with these threats.”

Types of scams include ponzi scheme, consisting of tricking a person into investing in a non-existent project through cryptocurrencies, as a way to earn quick money, explains Pontiroli.

Criminals have created applications malware, which pretend to be from the official sites of exchange.

On the other hand, there is the technique pump and dump, whereby scammers encourage investors to buy crypto assets in little-known digital currency projects, based on false information.

“The price of the assets subsequently increases and the scammer sells his own shares, obtaining a good profit and leaving the victim with worthless shares”, explains Sol González.

To this are added fake apps, which are created pretending to be the apps platform originals that allow crypto transactions; With this technique they seek to steal the personal and financial data of the victim.

Scams have also been observed in which attackers hijack the social media accounts of celebrities to share messages about false investments based on these tokens digital.

