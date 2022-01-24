Cuban doctor kidnapped in Haiti released

Cuban doctor Daymara Helen Pérez Alabedra was kidnapped in Haiti. FACEBOOK

Cuban doctor Daymara Helen Pérez Alabedra, kidnapped on January 13 in Haiti, was released and is “in good health,” the Cuban embassy in Port-au-Prince reported this Sunday.

“On the morning of this Sunday, January 23, 2022, it was learned that Dr. Daymara Helen Pérez Alabedra, who had been kidnapped on January 13 by armed men in the town of Martissant, Haiti, was released,” published the embassy on his Twitter account.

At the same time, he assured that the health professional “is in good health and has already had communication with her relatives in Cuba.”

The diplomatic mission announced on Thursday the kidnapping of Pérez Alabedra, who, according to the information, was in Port-au-Prince to work on his own account, so he does not belong to the medical brigade that Cuba has deployed in Haiti.

That same day, the embassy reported that two other Cuban workers, who were in Haiti with private contracts, were kidnapped and later released.

Cuban doctors have worked in Haiti since 1998, when a first brigade was sent to help the population after Hurricane George.

Subsequently, the medical brigade was deployed to provide assistance after the devastating earthquake of 2010, the cholera epidemic that broke out months later and the impact of Hurricane Matthew in 2016.

Currently, dozens of Cuban doctors work in Haiti to collaborate with local authorities in the fight against the covid-19 pandemic.

In the last two years, kidnappings have multiplied in Haiti due to the proliferation of armed gangs, which are financed with ransoms.