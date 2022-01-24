Cuba’s priorities on the Party’s agenda (+Video) › 8th. PCC Congress › Granma

Our country has not only known how to resist the attacks of the criminal policy imposed on us by the United States Government and the consequences derived from the pandemic, but has also done so creatively, seeking alternatives to get ahead, said the First Secretary of the Committee Party Central and President of the Republic, Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, speaking at the Party’s balance assembly in Santa Clara, which met this Saturday.

The top leader of the Cuban communists reflected at length on various issues, and outlined key concepts to understand the current complexities facing the Greater Antilles, and the strategies designed to overcome all the obstacles that stand in our way .

“We will face the intensification of the economic blockade and we will overcome it with our own efforts, based on the concept of creative resistance, which means taking advantage of all the talent we have, in addition to the intelligence and will of the people to continue growing and developing, whose maximum expression is the creation of vaccines by Cuban scientists,” said Díaz-Canel.

These results were possible thanks to the vision that Fidel had to develop biotechnology and the health and science and innovation management systems that the country develops from the Government, in addition to the human capital created by the Revolution and, above all, by the people we have, reflected the Head of State.

The First Secretary of the Party stressed that, in the face of challenges and difficulties, the Island has not sat idly by, and today has an economic-social Strategy; in addition to others related to foreign policy, the confrontation with COVID-19, the political-ideological work for the realization of the agreements of the 8th. Party Congress, confrontation with subversion, knowledge of history and Fidel’s thought, as well as the transformation of neighborhoods, among others.

Such concepts were preceded by several interventions by the delegates from Santa Clara, who, motivated by the critical report presented by Dilky Ponce Expósito, first secretary of the Municipal Committee of the Party in this municipality, addressed the weaknesses and insufficiencies of the work of the nuclei, the exemplary of militancy, growth in the ranks of the organization and attention to young people, among other issues.

Yanet Rodríguez Sarabia, professor at the Central University “Marta Abreu” of Las Villas, and director of the Interface Society created in that house of higher studies, addressed the importance of promoting, from the Party, the role of science and innovation in the state company, as well as the importance of the main cadres appropriating the concepts that the country is promoting today in this field.

“We must weave a system of relations between the academy and the Cuban economy, which promotes the development of the productive forces,” said the scientist, who also called for promoting companies with a strong social commitment.

Enrique Javier Consuegra, member and director of the Local Materials Production Company, highlighted how, based on the close link between the entity’s management and the Party’s nuclei, remarkable results had been achieved in the production of blocks, slabs, asphalt and other decisive resources in the housing program in the territory.

Motivated by these interventions, Roberto Morales Ojeda, member of the Political Bureau and Secretary of Organization and Staff Policy, expressed his satisfaction that the Balance Assembly was held at uclv, given the prestige of this institution and its contribution to all nation’s demands.

After describing the report as profound and critical, the party leader insisted on the importance for the Island of strengthening the Party in the socialist state companies: “We need good core secretaries, who discuss the problems and take them to the end,” he pointed.

Yudí Rodríguez Hernández, member of the Central Committee and first secretary of the Party in Villa Clara, also spoke on these issues, calling for a transparent discussion of the issue of the human capital we have, since today most of those who run the companies have more than 50 years.

After the extensive debate and after the reflections of the First Secretary of the Party, the new Municipal Bureau of the organization in Santa Clara was presented, which ratified Dilky Ponce Expósito as its first secretary.

Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez in Santa Clara Photo: Revolution Studies

CONTROL INFLATION

“The political discussion must be deepened with all those who raise prices, both in the state and non-state sectors, because there are increases in search of profitability, others that are made not out of malicious intent, but because of mistakes, but there are others that are totally speculative”.

This was stated by Díaz-Canel during his speech at the balance assembly of the Party of the municipality of Cienfuegos. The dignitary added that these speculative increases “must be faced with political discussion, like the one we did at the end of the year, when the tax on some products was reduced. Now we have to maintain and sustain that, we have to do popular control to those who raise prices ».

He added that “this popular control needs to be carried out on the analysis of the cost sheets… It takes work to organize this, but we have the capacity to do it and we have to do it, because we have to give the people an answer.”

The First Secretary of the Party expressed his enormous confidence that we are going to move forward, and expressed it with expressions that instil energy and confirm the certainty that we are on the right path.

For example, he indicated that “the 63 measures implemented, all with the support of the agricultural sector and the result of dialogues with their own representatives, opened new horizons. There is more planted land, a greater presence of some products is beginning to be registered; We have not yet solved the issue of pork, but in pursuit of it we have developed a group of strategies (…)».

He considered that thanks to the sustained comprehensive work carried out and the actions of different signs verified in the sector, we have spent months without affecting the electrical service, and today we have more than 600 megawatts of reserve, the highest availability we have had in recent months.

In this sense, among other elements, the work of companies such as the Carlos Manuel de Céspedes thermoelectric plant, from Cienfuegos, whose efficiency levels were weighted, have an influence.

Ómicron has not behaved in Cuba like in the rest of the world, but that would not have happened without our current levels of immunization, he said.

Some mathematical models showed that at this time we should be in more than 6,000 daily cases, and we have established ourselves on a plateau between 3,100 and 3,600, he said.

He stressed that Cuba has one of the lowest fatality rates in the world, thanks to the strength of vaccines, science, our health system and the participation and understanding of the people.

As part of the militants’ interventions, the expert in economic affairs, Andrés Martínez Ravelo, from the Provincial Statistics Office, estimated that correct analysis of cost systems is paramount on the issue of inflation.

In this sense, he believed that grassroots leaders should equip themselves with tools to deal with the economic issue. And that we must attack, from the Party, abusive and speculative prices.

According to Alexander Brito, president of the National Association of Accountants and Economists in the territory, each militant must have full command of the municipal development strategy.

At the close of the meeting, the new Municipal Bureau of the Party was presented, in which Dianelys Malagrida Terry was ratified as the first secretary in the municipality of Cienfuegos.

In the conclusions of the assembly, the member of the Central Committee and first secretary of the Party in the province, Marydé Fernández López, said that, in the face of combat, “the methodology is there. The example of the historical generation is. Only the greatest effort of each one of us remains, aware of the great importance of that cause that we defend.

What did he say @DiazCanelB at the meeting of @PartidoPCC in #SantaClara? The Party cannot sit idly by in the face of problems. Our people are waiting for solutions and we are all part of that people. That is living up to the current times. pic.twitter.com/3ldoqMrDkx – Cuba Presidency (@PresidenciaCuba) January 22, 2022

OTHER IDEAS EXPOSED BY THE FIRST SECRETARY

The socialist state company will not be efficient just because it is profitable, since it also has to have a strong social commitment.

We must achieve a more attractive and less bureaucratic style of work in the Party.

In the application of teleworking, remote work and the elimination of bureaucratic procedures, based on the digitization of processes, we must strengthen its possibilities.

We have many problems, but also many lights to solve them.

In complex times, greater solidarity is imposed among all.