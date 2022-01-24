Daniela Alvarado criticized the use of non-binary language

The Venezuelan actress, Daniela Alvarado, caused a stir on social networks after a video went viral in which she criticized the use of non-binary language.

«This term he, she, she, I think that… sorry, it’s just an opinion, I don’t want them to be angry with me… it’s a way of distorting Spanish, but they need to be called elles. And, well, ok, but no, no, no,” Alvarado said in an interview for the Open Closet program, hosted by stylist Franklin Salomón and Carlos Juárez.

In the clip, which quickly went viral on Twitter and Instagram, it can be seen how the drivers, who belong to the LGBTQ+ community, do not share the use of this type of pronoun either.

The users did not wait and questioned the opinion of the wife of the actor José Manuel Suárez.

Daniela Alvarado gives her opinion and unleashes twitter…

Gentlemen, according to the RAE, inclusive language not only does not exist, but is incompatible with our language.

To respect others, it is not necessary to invent words or destroy the language!https://t.co/dx8ewRNHuC – Luis G. Barrios M. (@LuisGBarriosM) January 23, 2022

“Unfortunately I saw this again and the guy says look, we who are gay do not agree with this ok and? Because you are homosexual, do you have the last word? I do not agree with that outfit, but you do not see me telling you to take it off, “said one of the users.

«What I notice is a pattern of Venezuelans of a certain age (like Dani) to hide their phobias and prejudices behind giggles and jokes. It is the equivalent of passive aggressive gringos, ”criticized another.

