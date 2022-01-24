Dates and times: The three games that Honduras will play in a matter of a week

The Honduran National Team back in action at concacaf octagon where the objective is to close with dignity to get out of the last places in the tie.

After eight games played in the classification, the Catracho team adds three points and is located in the last place so it is practically almost impossible to dream of a place in the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

The Bicolor will be receiving its similar from Canada this Thursday January 27 in an agreed clash to be held at the San Pedro Sula Olympic Stadium starting at 7:05pm.

Three days later, On the 30th of this month, the H will once again have a home game and this time they will face El Salvador at the Olympic stadium. starting at 6:05 p.m.

Honduras will conclude this day of the octagonal February 2 visiting the powerful United States team. This match will kick off at 6:30pm.

Ticket office

Tickets for the games between Honduras and Canada and El Salvador are already on sale and Fenafuth hopes to have the support of the fans.

The prices established for each of the games are: 100 Lps in the east sun sector, 300 Lps in preference, 500 Lps in a chair and 1,500 Lps in the west box.

In addition, there will be a discount for the elderly, which were stipulated as follows: 50 lempiras in Sol Este, 150 in Preference and 250 in Silla.