Deborah Gillespie: Five Facts You Need to Know

Getty Meat Loaf with his wife Deborah Gillespie

Deborah Gillespie was the second and current wife of the singer Meat Loaf, and was by his side when he passed away from COVID-19.

Meat Loaf’s family confirmed his passing in a Facebook post on his official profile on January 21, 2022. TMZ reported who passed away from COVID-19. He had canceled a business dinner earlier in the week because he was feeling unwell. the legend of the record bat out of hell he was 74 years old.

Meat Loaf’s real name was Marvin Lee Aday. Before Gillespie he was married to Leslie Aday, with whom he had two daughters.

Here’s what you need to know about Meat Loaf’s current and ex-wife.

Meat Loaf passed away surrounded by his wife Deborah and their daughters

https://www.facebook.com/MeatLoaf/posts/483327946483936

The Facebook post revealed that Gillespie was accompanying Meat Loaf when he passed away.

“We are devastated to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight surrounded by his wife, Deborah, daughters Pearl and Amanda, and his closest friends,” the post read.

Keep going:

His fabulous career spanned six decades and saw him sell over a hundred million records worldwide and act in over 65 films, including Fight Club, Focus, The Rocky Horror Picture Show and Wayne’s World. His album Bat out of Hell it remains one of the ten best-selling albums in history. We know how much it means to so many of you and we truly appreciate the support and love as we deal with the pain of losing such an inspiring artist and beautiful person. We thank you for understanding our need for privacy at this time. From your heart to your souls… never stop rocking!

two. Gillespie married Meat Loaf in 2007.

According to his IMDB profileGillespie was Meat Loaf’s second wife, but it was a long-term marriage that began in 2007 and lasted until his death in 2022.

“Deborah Gillespie is known for her work in Meatloaf: Live with the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra (2004) Y Meatloaf: In Search of Paradise (2007),” according to his IMDB profile.

She also says that she is the stepmother of his children, Amanda and Pearl Aday.

3. Meat Loaf had two daughters with his first wife, Leslie Aday.

According to Amanda Aday’s IMDB profile, “Amanda Lee Aday (born January 21, 1981) is an American actress. A native of New York, Aday is best known for her recurring role as Dora Mae Dreifuss on the first season of the HBO series Carnival.

Biography continues: “Aday is the daughter of actor/musician Meat Loaf and Leslie Aday and sister of singer Pearl Aday. She studied at Stagemoor Manor, a theater and dance camp in the Catskill Mountains, in upstate New York, between 1990 and 1996. She then graduated from the prestigious Idyllwild Academy of the Arts in California.”

His other daughter, Pearl Aday, also has an IMDB profile. It says: “Pearl Aday was born on April 15, 1975 in Woodstock, New York, United States, under the name of Pearl Maria Edmonds. She is known for her work on Motor Sister: Beg Borrow Steal (2015), Motor Sister: A Hole (2015) and Motor Sister: Fork in the Road (2015).”

Four. Meat Loaf’s wife is from Canada

According to The Sun, Meatloaf’s wife hails from Canada. They “split their time” between Los Angeles and Texas, where Meat Loaf was born, the website reports.

5. Meat Loaf bought his first wife a salmon

https://twitter.com/GroovyHistory/status/983374263733424128?s=20

Musician Todd Rundgren described Meat Loaf’s marriage proposal to his first wife in a 2017 Billboard article.

Well, one of the things I remember most fondly has nothing to do with the album. It was Meat Loaf’s marriage proposal to his wife. We were in Bearsville, and there was a secretary at Bearsville Records, Leslie, and Meat Loaf fell in love with her. She was a pretty woman, and he fell in love with her. And I remember when he took his first big step with her. We were at the Bear Cafe and he had a package that he had brought from New York and he gave it to her. It was a giant salmon. And it seemed like a bear proposed to his mate. Instead of giving him a ring, he gave him a salmon.

They were married at Rundgren’s house. He remembered it as “a funny scene in which the priest was so old that he couldn’t tell who was who. So he looked at Leslie and said, “Marvin, do you accept Leslie as your lawful wife?” The guy next to him had to whisper everything in his ear. It was fun.”

Follow Right Now on Instagram

READ THE ORIGINAL NEWS AT HEAVY.COM

READ MOREActor and singer Meat Loaf has died at the age of 74