Delivery men celebrate access to restrooms and transparency of tips | Univision 41 New York WXTV

This article was originally published on January 23, 2022 by THE CITY. subscribe here to receive the latest stories from THE CITY every morning.
Starting Monday, New York City food delivery drivers are entitled to greater clarity on their daily earnings and tips, as well as the right to use most restrooms in restaurants, as new laws begin to come into force.
The regulations derive from a series of bills approved by the Mayor’s Office last September, following reports by THE CITY and the demands of Los Deliveristas Unidos, a labor group that represents thousands of delivery people.
Deliverers celebrated the new protections Sunday afternoon with a rally in Times Square, backed by allies including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-Bronx/Queens) and Sen. Chuck Schumer, who has advocated for federal funding to create stoppages. of rest for the workers and other aids.
Also joining City Comptroller Brad Lander and Councilmembers Carlina Rivera (D-Manhattan) and Justin Brannan (D-Brooklyn), among the lawmakers who introduced the City Council bills.
The rally drew dozens of Deliveristas, many of whom hail from indigenous communities in Mexico and Guatemala. Workers from Bangladesh and Mali also participated.
“We’re going to see big, big changes with these laws,” Upper Manhattan delivery man Manny Ramirez, 34, told THE CITY on Friday. “The discrepancy between what the customer thinks they pay us and what the apps actually pay was huge, but now there’s more awareness, and we feel like we’ve gained from that alone.”
“We feel like winners,” says Ernesta Gálvez, 40, who works for the Relay app and is one of the few women among Los Deliveristas. “It’s emotional to think about how far we’ve come.”
Ocasio-Cortez said in a phone interview Sunday that local gains for delivery drivers send important signals nationally.
“What we’re seeing with the Deliverers and the working class in New York, particularly workers in the tech industry, is such a strong counterpoint to what we’ve seen in California,” he said, pointing to that state’s ban on contractors are recognized as full-time employees.
“The real organization of these workers can be and is effective not only to fight, but to really expand the quality of life for people, particularly those who make a living from all these applications,” he added. “What I’m really excited about exploring with them is how we can use this as a starting point for the growth of worker rights and greater dignity for workers, both across the state and across the country.”
Among the new rules that are released this week: delivery people have the right to use the customer’s bathroom in restaurants where they pick up an order. Restaurant managers’ refusal to allow access to restrooms became a defining issue for delivery drivers two years ago, at the start of the pandemic.
Ramirez, who works for Doordash and Relay, said the new restroom access law will allow him to return to his old delivery route in Lower Manhattan, where he can find more customers — with more money — than up north.
He said he was forced to move his route north during the pandemic because he has a relative in the neighborhood and could relieve himself in his apartment.
“Finding a place to use the bathroom or even rest was impossible in Lower Manhattan last year and in 2020, until now, thanks to these laws,” he said.
Delivery apps, which also include UberEats and Grubhub, will be required to report daily earnings to each worker through the app, as well as provide transparency around customer tips.
Businesses are now subject to licensing requirements to continue doing business in New York City.
The city’s Department of Consumer and Worker Protection (DCWP) is in charge of enforcing the laws. So far, the agency has licensed UberEats, Postmates and Drizzly, all of which are owned by tech giant Uber, according to a company spokesperson.
Relay has not yet applied for the license, spokesman Matt Miller said Friday. However, he added that the platform already guarantees that “100% of the tips go to the riders no matter what” and pays the couriers on a weekly basis.
Miller said Relay would roll out language in its restaurant contracts on Monday reflecting the restroom requirements. “The regulations of the City Council continue to work strongly in favor of any restaurant or rider that works with Relay,” he added.
Other major platforms similarly voiced their support for the Council bills on Friday.
“NYC delivery workers work hard every day to support restaurants and residents across the city,” a Grubhub spokesperson said in a statement. “Access to bathrooms and a living wage are just the right thing to do.”
A spokesperson for Doordash stated, “We are actively engaged with the Doordash community and look forward to working with New York City legislators on ways we can best address their unique needs.”
Financial support for delivery people
Two other highly anticipated bills – one requiring platforms to pay for workers’ insulating bags, and another establishing minimum wage rules similar to those enjoyed by Uber and Lyft drivers – are due to go live in April already. early next year, respectively.
Most New York delivery drivers earn far less than the city’s $15 minimum wage: just $7.87 before tips and $12 after, on average, according to a September study by the Workers Justice Project and the School of Social Relations. Industrial and Labor from Cornell University.
Lander, who as a member of the Council introduced the bill that will set wage standards, said his office “will be talking to DCWP and looking at how they can continue to enforce, strengthen and improve enforcement of these new delivery laws, as well as the of just cause and fair workweek, and other fundamental worker protection laws that apply.
Since the Council passed the new laws, delivery drivers and DCWP officials have met regularly to recommend how the agency can enforce the regulations, according to Hildalyn Colón Hernández, policy director for the Workers Justice Project, which represents delivery drivers.
Josh Wood, a Lower Manhattan UberEats delivery worker since 2016 and a member of Los Deliveristas Unidos since 2020, said he met privately with various DCWP officials in October for nearly two hours.
He said they did everything possible “to make sure that workers have a perspective in the implementation of this law.”
Ramírez said he, too, met with the agency twice, with each meeting lasting about two hours.
In a statement Friday, DCWP Commissioner Peter Hatch praised the drivers’ “tireless” advocacy and their push for increased protections.
“By licensing delivery apps, we can bring much-needed oversight and regulation to this expanding industry, which will greatly benefit not only these essential workers, but also the restaurants and consumers who use the apps.” “, he added.
More than 2,000 viewers tuned in to a Facebook Live seminar on the new laws hosted by Los Deliveristas Unidos on January 10.
In the coming months, the group will focus on increasing outreach and awareness.
Schumer told THE CITY in a phone interview that he will work “closely” with local agencies and delivery drivers to ensure the laws are put into place — noting his success in securing federal funding.
“The city and I work well together, I got $6 billion last year, and there’s still plenty out there,” for projects like charging stations for delivery people, the Senate majority leader said. “So whenever the agencies aren’t working, I’ll be there. I’ll watch them like a hawk. I’ll be their watchdog.”
THE CITY is an independent, nonprofit news organization dedicated to compelling reporting serving New Yorkers.