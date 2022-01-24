Dembélé hides and does not go to the Ciutat Esportiva del Barça!

Ousmane Dembélé has once again shown his absolute lack of professionalism and lack of respect towards his teammates. The French striker was the great absence this morning at the Ciutat Esportiva. All the available players in the squad were summoned first thing in the morning before Xavi Hernández announced the squad list. Little by little they all appeared, but as the minutes passed, one was still missing: Ousmane Dembélé.

From the club he was quickly called to attend the call at the club’s facilities, before the coach gave the list of players traveling to Vitoria, but the French winger excused himself arguing that he was indisposed because of stomach problems. Barcelona has reported this publicly through its social networks.

Obviously, no one in the club believed him and he was told that he would be sanctioned with the rules that mark the internal regime of coexistence that Xavi has established since he arrived at the club. Right now, the case is in the hands of the club’s legal department to gauge the seriousness of the player’s foul and the corresponding sanction.

What is clear is that with this type of attitude, Ousmane shoots himself in the foot. One thing is for the club to tell him to find a way out if he does not accept the renewal and another thing is for him to skip the rules of coexistence and make his cape a tunic.