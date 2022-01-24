Denmark shares its mathematical-financial model on Github

When we talk about Open Source we usually have in mind the computer sector. However, in the economic-financial world numerous mathematical models are also used to carry out all kinds of simulations. Now The Danish government has decided to release its economic MACRO model under MIT license.

Accessible through Github, the model allows simulating the short- and long-term behavior of the Danish economy. A work that, now that it is free, can be used and studied by the finance ministries of the rest of the countries.

A “formula” already used by the Danish Ministry of Finance

MAKRO model from Denmark.

The work originates from theDanish Institute for Economic Analysis and Modeling‘ (DREAM). The model of this Danish financial institution incorporates a whole series of variables to try to predict the behavior of the economy, from the price index to the rate level.

The model is written in GAMS, a high-level software to solve complex systems. As can be seen on Github, the model is made up of several modules, where the different variables are defined.

Among them we find some like the exports, consumers, government revenues, expenditures, household income level, labor force, the price level, private or public production or taxes. Incorporating these variables, the simulation of the Danish government makes it possible to predict, according to its economic formulas, how the country’s economy might behave.

A first version of MAKRO, name of the economic model, was published in 2017. Since then they have been working on perfecting that model, with the latest version being in December 2021. Now, the Danish government has made the decision to release its economic model on Github under an open license so that other countries can use it or learn from it. to improve yours.

Image | Markus Winkler

Via | hackernews