Diego Lainez surprises everyone and will leave Betis to go to another club in Spain

The Mexican striker would change clubs in Spain in the coming days

January 23, 2022 10:18 p.m.

Diego Lainez’s present at Real Betis has the Mexican with few minutes with Manuel Pellegrini’s team, which would make the striker want to change his mind before the winter transfer market closes. But the same would not be outside of Spain and not outside the First Division.

From the Spanish media, the information that is being rumored is that the Verdiblanco team would have offered the Mexican to Rayo Vallecano. A situation that at first did not convince Lainez and he did not want to leave, but now the opportunity to reach Vallecas and be a teammate of Radamel Falcao would have convinced him.

The negotiation would not be permanent and the arrival of Diego Lainez to the Madrid team would only be on loan for the remainder of the season. The Águilas del América youth squad has a contract with the Sevilla team until June 2024, so Betis has no intention of parting with the player permanently.

The 21-year-old attacker has barely managed to appear in six games this season between league matches and the Copa del Rey, and has only been able to score two goals this season, all in the cup championship. Diego Lainez is on Gerardo Martino’s roster for the qualifying matches against Jamaica, Costa Rica and Panama.