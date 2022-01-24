Do not miss them, 3 unmissable series to watch on Netflix glued to the armchair

At the beginning of the year, the giant of the series and movie platform, Netflix, has come out with everything to continue leading the streaming market. It is that since the end of 2021 he has begun to launch a string of hits that are one better than the other. That is why this holiday period is ideal as a plan to pass the time.

In this last week the Mexican market of Netflix has had variations that demonstrate the quality of the films that the digital platform has. Let us remember that a few weeks ago, the aforementioned page of series and movies launched “Don’t look at the sky” that since it appeared it is already positioned as one of the candidates to win several awards Oscar.

For its part, on this occasion, we will talk about three series that you cannot miss and that are leading streaming within the famous series and movie platform. These television strips range from drama, love, suspense, terror and are ideal for not getting off the couch. These are the three unmissable series of Netflix:

after-life

Tony changes after his wife dies and now decides to live long enough to punish the world. It recently premiered its third season with six chapters that are one better than the other. Continuing with the thread of the first two installments, Tony will try to help those closest to him to be more worthy of his beloved.

file 81

Archive 81 is an American horror broadcast television series developed by Rebecca Sonnenshine and executive produced by Sonnenshine, Paul Harris Boardman, and James Wan. The series is based on the podcast of the same name, about investigators cataloging the video archive of a missing filmmaker. This has one season and was released this year so Netflix will seek to continue positioning the streaming market.

woman-fragranced coffee

This is a classic version of the 1994 telenovela that narrates the love story between Seagull, a coffee picker, and Sebastián, a scion of the coffee aristocracy. In addition, this was released in the middle of last year and has one season. The work they did in this production is so important that today they place it as the most watched series in Netflix Mexico. With 92 episodes the directors Ana Paula Zamudio Y Caroline Gomez They recreated a classic in the best way and since its artistic touches gave it that plus that makes it one of the most viewed. Clearly carmen villalobos Y Laura Londono They take all eyes with their great beauty.