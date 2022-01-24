Don Francisco becomes a great-grandfather for the first time

Mr. Franciscohost of the remembered program in Miami “Giant Saturday”, The 81-year-old became a great-grandfather for the first time this weekend.

His daughter, Vivi Kreutzberger, who was an animator of “Giant Saturday” in Chile, He released the happy news through his social networks, where he appears holding the newborn with his eldest son Ilan Numhauser and his daughter-in-law Catalina Gana. In the photographs he is seen very happy sharing and playing with his granddaughter.

At the beginning of the description he wrote “With great joy and pride I share with you this wonder, the birth of Baby P”, adding that it is “a milestone for our family, first great-granddaughter, granddaughter, niece, first in everything”being for her also a new stage in her life, becoming a grandmother for the first time.

In addition, Don Francisco’s daughter sent a tender message to the new parents: “Wish all the happiness in the world to the daddies. We live together these crucial and unforgettable hours. They went overboard, great teamwork, calm, accompanying each other like the partners they are, the reflection is the peace they achieved, all of that is reflected in her”.

And it ended with these beautiful words of welcome: “How he integrates into this wonderful family! Sr@s I present to you the new member of the family!! She is BABY P”.

See here the publication of Vivi Kreutzberger and the great-granddaughter of Don Francisco