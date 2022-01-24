Early home run and pitching gem: Matanzas won the first › Sports › Granma

Left-hander Naykel Cruz allowed just one hit in 4 2/3 innings and struck out three. Photo: Ismael Batista Ramirez

The opening game of the 61st National Series began with the home run as the protagonist, as the second baseman from Matanzas, Aníbal Medina, flew the ball over the limits of the Martyrs of Barbados before the first delivery of starter César García.

“I looked at the pitches of his starter from the warm-up, and I sensed that he would come to score from the first moment with his fastball, that’s why I tried to make a good swing and, happily, the home run came out,” said Medina.

After a rough first inning, with two runs for each team, both Garcia and his rival, Noelvis Entenza, recovered their form, and walked the route until the fourth inning without receiving any more punishment. The position players also “warmed up” and the nerves of the debut stopped wreaking havoc on the defense.

The advantage achieved by the Alazanes in the bottom of the fifth had a turning point with the replacement of the starter, as the left-hander Naykel Cruz replaced Entenza and did not allow freedoms, hanging zeros on the board until the end of the game.

“I worked mixing fast pitches with changing speed, and I used the curve at specific moments, because Granma is a careful team offensively, but I was always able to get ahead in the count and that favored me,” said Cruz, who allowed a single hit in 4 and two thirds, with three strikeouts and no walks.

Erisbel Arruebarruena was in charge of the comeback, with the hit that brought the tie and his second RBI of the match, and Eduardo Blanco, with a long ball from four corners in the sixth inning.

«The rivalry between Matanzas and Granma produced an attractive opening game for the Series, and the public in the stands was something that we all longed for, that was needed; That’s why I told the boys that we had to give everything in today’s duel, people were eager for baseball, “said Armando Ferrer, director of the Crocodiles.

RESULTS OF THE DAY barbados martyrs C H AND MTZ 200 001 100 4 10 two GRA 200,010,000 3 5 two G: N. Cruz (1-0). P: C. Garcia (0-1). Jrs: A. Medina and E. Blanco.

Photo: Ismael Batista Ramirez

Photo: Ismael Batista Ramirez

Photo: Ismael Batista Ramirez

Photo: Ismael Batista Ramirez

Photo: Ismael Batista Ramirez