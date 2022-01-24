Ecuador vs. Brazil for the South American qualifiers: schedules and channels to watch live | Soccer | sports

The Tricolor can ensure their presence in Qatar 2022 if they manage to defeat the already classified auriverde.

The Ecuadorian soccer team, led by the Argentine technical director Gustavo Alfaro, is very close to achieving the goal of qualifying for the 2022 Qatar World Cup, but to do so, it will have to go looking for the three points on January 27 against the always complicated Brazil, which ensured its presence at the World Cup with dates in advance.

Ecuador is third in the South American qualifying round, with 23 points, behind Argentina (29 points). The matches against Brazil and Peru will be decisive for the Tricolor, which aspires to reach its fourth World Cup date.

After facing the Brazilian team, Ecuador will visit Peru on February 1.

Schedules to watch live the match Ecuador vs. Brazil

– Ecuador, Colombia and Peru: 16:00

– Argentina and Uruguay: 18:00

– Chile: 17:00

– Mexico City: 15:00

– New York: 16:00

– Spain: 22:00

TV channels to watch live Ecuador vs. Brazil

The Soccer Channel

YouTube (available on PC, mobile and smart tv), with a monthly subscription of $6.99 to the memberships channel of The Soccer Channel.

You just have to search The Soccer Channel on YouTube, click on the JOIN button and make the payment with your credit or debit card.

Through the website www.elcanaldelfutbol.com. Once you have registered and paid on the website, $6 including taxes per month, you will also be able to see the programming on the iOS and Android mobile applications of The Soccer Channel.

television operators

TVCABLE (channels 214 SD and 745 HD), with 24/7 programming on a subscription of $6 including taxes per month.

CNT (channels 3 SD and 777 HD), with 24/7 programming on a subscription of $6 including taxes per month.

DIRECTV (channels 655 SD AND 1655 HD), with programming 24/7 in a subscription of $6 including taxes per month.

MOVISTAR PLAY (available on PC, mobile and smart tv), for all Movistar users, with a subscription of $6 including taxes per month. Browsing on Movistar Play does not consume mobile data and can be contracted by prepaid and postpaid users.

CLEAR TV (100 SD and 600 HD channels) with 24/7 programming on a $6 subscription including taxes per month.

Radio stations to listen to the South American qualifiers in Ecuador

Radio Caravan

Diblu Radio

The Round Radio

Radio Cinnamon

Channels to watch the South American qualifiers live and on TV

The public from South America, Mexico and the United States have the opportunity to follow the qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup through the television stations of their respective countries.

Next, the offer of the channels by country:

Venezuela: TLT, Meridian TV Y TV.

Colombia: snail and Caracol Play.

Ecuador: The Soccer Channel (application and website) on YouTube, Movistar Play and TV Cable.

Peru: America Television, Movistar Sports Y Movistar Play for Peru.

Bolivia: TV LEVELS Y Tiger Sports.

Chili: ChileVision, Claro Video, CDF HD Y CDF Stadium.

Argentina: TyC Sports Y Public TV.

Paraguay: Tigo Sports.

Uruguay: VTV+

Brazil: IE Plus.

Mexico: SKY Sports (504-546)

U.S: FITE-TV

(D)