Egypt vs Senegal, epic battle for the playoffs in the African World Cup qualifiers

2022-01-22

One of the great stars of African football, Mohammed Salah or Sadio Mane, companions in Liverpoolwill not play world of Qatar-2022 after Egypt Y Senegal were paired in one of the five World Cup qualifying ties for the event at the end of the year (November 21 to December 18).

It will not be easy for the Egyptian Pharaohs, the team with the most continental titles, against the Leones de Taranga, who in addition to Mane they have the best goalkeeper of 2021 for FIFA, Edouard Mendy, with the Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly or the PSG couple Abdou Diallo and Idrissa Gueye. Another of the most interesting qualifiers will be the one between Cameroon and the Algeria from Riyadh Mahrez, the current continental champion who has been the negative surprise of the current edition of the CAN, which is taking place in Cameroon, by being eliminated in the first phase.