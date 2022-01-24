Egypt vs Senegal, epic battle for the playoffs in the African World Cup qualifiers

2022-01-22
One of the great stars of African football, Mohammed Salah or Sadio Mane, companions in Liverpoolwill not play world of Qatar-2022 after Egypt Y Senegal were paired in one of the five World Cup qualifying ties for the event at the end of the year (November 21 to December 18).
It will not be easy for the Egyptian Pharaohs, the team with the most continental titles, against the Leones de Taranga, who in addition to Mane they have the best goalkeeper of 2021 for FIFA, Edouard Mendy, with the Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly or the PSG couple Abdou Diallo and Idrissa Gueye.
Another of the most interesting qualifiers will be the one between Cameroon and the Algeria from Riyadh Mahrez, the current continental champion who has been the negative surprise of the current edition of the CAN, which is taking place in Cameroon, by being eliminated in the first phase.
After the draw held this Saturday in Douala (apart from the DOG), Ghana Y Nigeria Another ticket will be played, as will Morocco against Congo and Tunisia against Mali, the only selection of the 10 survivors that has never participated in a World Cup final phase.
These two-legged qualifiers will be played at the end of March and the five winners will be the African representatives at the World Cup.
– Qualifiers for the African qualifying zone for the Qatar-2022 World Cup (the first-place team will play the first leg at home):
Egypt – Senegal
Cameroon – Algeria
Ghana-Nigeria
DR Congo – Morocco
Mali – Tunisia
NOTE: The five winning teams of these two-legged qualifiers will qualify for the World Cup.