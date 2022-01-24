Eight technological tools that are revolutionizing travel

Recent data from Google Travel indicates that 74% of tourist travelers plan their trips online. Pexels.

The tourism sector was one of the most affected during the most critical season of the pandemic, a situation that gave rise to the implementation of disruptive technological tools such as big data, internet of things and artificial intelligence, which today have managed to revolutionize the dynamics of travel, reactivating tourism and allowing safer journeys.

According to a recent report by the Colombian communications agency Oquei Comms, the industries in the sector will have to adapt to the growth that the above presupposes. In fact, experts such as Ricardo Jaime Reyes, consultant for SAP Concur Smart Expense Solutions, a leading global brand in the segment of automation solutions for travel expense management processes and SAP representation, “Technology has enabled the global tourism industry to improve traveler consumer experiences and travel management.”

In that sense, the agency’s report indicated which are the eight technological tools that are revolutionizing tourism and travel. Here we present them:

1. Big Data: Information that translates into a better service

It allows the study or analysis of the flow of data generated from the interaction between organizations and people. Based on the data and the authorization for its use, hyper-personalized service experiences can be created according to the preferences and needs of the clients.

2. Natural Language Processing (NLP)

It seeks the natural integration of human language with the language of machines. Thanks to its characteristics, it is possible to improve the interaction between service provision systems and clients, to make systems much more friendly.

3. IVR Systems (Interactive Voice Response)

Voice commands or interactive voice response (IVR) systems are part of a disruptive technology that allows applications or equipment to be managed without the need to press the mobile screen or use the keyboard.

“50% of travelers used voice commands from their smartphones to make reservations for tickets, hotel rooms or consult travel experiences,” the report stated.

4. Mobile devices: everything in one place

This is the integration of an entire communication channel with tourism service providers.

“According to segment studies, since 2018, 12.5% ​​of all reservations are made online, with a sustained annual growth of 22%. Likewise, recent data from Google Travel indicates that 74% of tourist travelers plan their trips online”, was one of the related findings.

5. Mobile apps

A well-targeted application works in favor of organizations, opening a direct channel of communication with customers.

6. Internet of things: wearables

When everyday devices are connected to each other, it provides a more efficient user experience by facilitating daily tasks based on recorded behaviors.

This is the Internet of Things. Its implementation would allow nearby restaurants to be notified that they have their favorite food ready at a predetermined time, for example.

7. Contactless technologies

It is a technology that allows interaction between two devices without touching.

“Technology must adapt to the new global dynamics, with travelers more willing to use tools that avoid direct contact with machines and people,” said the consultant.

8. Travel and expense management software

With the increase in trips bleisure, which combine business with tourism, technological platforms for travel and expense management have become more relevant in recent years. The main advantage is that employees can enjoy their days off and free time, plan their trips in advance and keep their expenses under control.

