El Salvador buys the dip again, adds 410 BTC to its treasury, but experts raise alarm

It has been something of a roller coaster ride for Bitcoin in the past week. While Russia’s announcement of a possible crypto trading and mining ban has put pressure on the market, the SEC’s rejection of two other physically-backed Bitcoin ETFs was also not good news. And as a result, Bitcoin is trading in a weak range of $35,000 and $36,000 at the time of writing.

Bukele buys the dip

In the midst of the downward spiral, however, El Salvador President Nayib Bukele made another dip purchase of Bitcoin. He announced that El Salvador has bought another 410 Bitcoins for $15 million, increasing its crypto treasury.

No, I was wrong, don’t miss it. El Salvador just bought 410 #bitcoin for only 15 million dollars 🥳 Some guys are selling very cheap 🤷🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/vEUEzp5UdU – Nayib Bukele 🇸🇻 (@nayibbukele) January 21, 2022

This essentially means that Bukele bought each BTC for $36,585. A price range last seen in June and July 2021. In response to the new addition, financial commentator Peter Schiff called it “wasteful.” He saying,

“That means you wasted over $36,500 for #Bitcoin. If you want to make bad bets on #Bitcoin, do it with your own money.”

Experts sound the alarm

On several occasions, the president has been criticized for using public funds to make risky Bitcoin bets. Therefore, Schiff also asked Bukele to reveal his Bitcoin holdings along with the money he has lost. He also warned,

“I warned you not to buy the latest dip. Don’t buy the next one!”

Because according to Schiff, “In the long run, the [Bitcoin’s] the price will be zero. So it’s about operating short-term and getting out on time.”

Having said that, the recently announced government of El Salvador plans to offer cryptocurrency-based loans to SMEs (small and medium-sized enterprises) in the first quarter of 2022, according to press reports.

But having said that, the rating agency Moody’s had raised the country’s risk profile some time ago. According to Bloomberg, Moody’s Investors Service noted that these Bitcoin transactions are increasing the risk outlook for El Salvador’s sovereign credit. Moody’s analyst Jaime Reusche said:

“[Bitcoin holdings] certainly adding to portfolio risk…is quite risky, particularly for a government that has been struggling with liquidity pressures in the past.”

Playing with fire?

if the media estimates are to be believed, El Salvador added 410 BTC to its existing holding of 1,391 Bitcoins. Reusche had expressed concern that if holdings go beyond this point, “then that poses an even greater risk to the issuer’s ability to pay and tax profile.”

There have been several critics of El Salvador’s decision to accept Bitcoin as legal tender. IMF concerns aside, economist Steve Hanke has been tracking the country’s dollar-denominated debt. He recently commented,

“Nayib Bukele has yet to realize this as he continues to throw Salvadoran taxpayer money into the Bitcoin fire. Speaking of fire, El Salvador’s dollar-denominated debt is on fire.”

This is an automatic translation of our English version.