El Salvador has millions of dollars in “losses” for the bitcoins that Bukele has bought

The current balance of bitcoin (BTC) purchases announced by President Nayib Bukele in El Salvador is quite negative. Although the “losses” will not be realized until he sells, Bukele’s portfolio is in the red right now. And for a lot.

After a new purchase of 410 bitcoins at an average close to 36,500 dollars per unit, El Salvador’s BTC reserve stands at about 1,800 units of the cryptocurrency. The average purchase price would be around $48,000, according data from @SalvadorTrackera Twitter account dedicated to tracking Bukele’s portfolio in the Central American country.

According to the same source, this would be the president’s first purchase below the 40,000 per BTC mark. The purchase at a higher price occurred at the end of last October, when he acquired 420 bitcoin with the cryptocurrency trading over $60,000 on exchanges.

If we stick to the data from @SalvadorTracker, the president of the first nation with bitcoin as legal tender would have invested about 86 million dollars in installments to date, in eight purchases. With the price now at about $35,700, we’d be talking about $64 million today’s value of that stock. The loss in value exceeds 25% at this time.

Bukele’s purchases began alongside the entry into force of the Bitcoin Law in El Salvador. At that time, the purchase was 400 BTC at a price of over $50,000. Since then, the Salvadoran head of state has maintained an aggressive policy of buying cryptocurrency, protected by the bitcoiner vision of buying “the dip» (the fall) every time the market subtracts from the price of the coin.

Irresponsible management with bitcoin for El Salvador?

While the bitcoiner world laughs and celebrates Bukele’s accumulation policy, not everything is rosy for Salvadorans. When at some point last year the Salvadoran portfolio was in the green, the president announced that the profits would be used to build a veterinary hospital and repairs to twenty schools.

And although the money for these works would come from a fund backed by bitcoin but held in dollars, there are those who wonder today: what happens to that money now that bitcoin has fallen?

Bukele’s new profile picture on Twitter echoes the bitcoiner meme. Source: Screenshot/ Twitter.

Others question the fact that the president, “on impulse,” can invest in speculative market the equivalent of more than what a ministry counts as a budget for the entire year. Not only did the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources have a lower budget for 2021 than the purchase made by Bukele this weekend, but the current negative balance of the portfolio (about 20 million dollars) also exceeds that item.

Meanwhile, Bukele jokes about the fall of bitcoin, echoing a meme that is well established in the bitcoiner imaginary: when the cryptocurrency falls, bitcoiners “look for work” at McDonald’s. And the president of El Salvador now appears in his Twitter profile picture of him in uniform as a fast food chain worker.