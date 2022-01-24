Elon Musk’s brain chips are closer to reaching humans

Tesla founder and Neuralink owner Elon Musk.



Elon Musk already assured in December that Neuralink, his technology company specialized in computer-brain communication, would begin to implant microchips in humans in 2022. A job offer published by the company on the Internet seems to indicate that the time has come.

This is the interpretation made by industry experts after detecting that Neuralink is looking for a clinical trial director to make that sci-fi idea of ​​humans with brain chips a reality.

“As clinical trial director, I will work closely with some of the most innovative physicians and engineers, as well as with the first participants of the Neuralink Clinical Trial,” says the job posting published by the company. A sign that the experiment is about to begin, after Musk promised to make it happen in 2020, then push it back to 2021 and later to 2022.

The stir formed after the publication of the offer also comes after Neuralink received in August 205 million dollars (181.2 million euros) in funds to accelerate the development of this technology.

A few months earlier, in April 2021, the company showed some images of a monkey playing Pong, the first successful video game created by Atari in 1972 that simulates table tennis, to demonstrate that it was capable of connecting the brain of a human being. “smart” to a computer.

permission of the authorities

This came after Musk tweeted earlier in the year that Neuralink was working closely with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to get the Neuralink approved. approval of the federal agency to begin testing this technology in humans.

An essential approval that, according to the published job offer, Tesla’s owner’s company still hasn’t gotten. “Lead and help build the team responsible for enabling Neuralink’s clinical research activities and developing the regulatory interactions that come with a fast-paced and constantly evolving environment,” reads the text.

Medical device manufacturers often hire medical directors when they begin their relationship with the FDA to increase their chances of success with the agency, indicating that Neuralink is at this stage.

The announcement states that the position is for the company’s headquarters in Fremont, California. From there, Musk wants develop a chip that can be surgically implanted in the back of a person’s head, which allows him to interact with machines and perform tasks such as controlling a phone or a computer without moving his limbs. One of the key goals of this technology is for people with paraplegia to be able to interact with the world through the machines around them.