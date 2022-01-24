Eugenio Derbez was investigated in a murder case, yes, just as you read it. It transpired in the last few hours that the famous Mexican comedian had been investigated and all because at the time he was linked to the murder of the famous television host Paco Stanley.

Eugenio was in the program Window of Pati Chapoy celebrating with her and her colleagues the 26 years of her program, and this production has been on the air for all these years and without interruptions. In said celebration Eugenio Derbez dropped this bomb. He was investigated for murder and yes for the death of Paco Stanley, who lost his life on June 7, 1999. It must be said that at that time Paco was the most popular and beloved television host on Mexican television.

The death of the driver, according to Mexican media, happened on the Peripheral Ring in front of the restaurant “El charco de las ranas”. This murder not only led to jail Mario Bezares, his friend and partner in driving, but also Paola Durings. But unexpectedly, he also brought the creator of “The Teddy Family”, apparently, as I suspected.

Eugenio said that the police called him to testify. According to the comedian, all this occurred as a result of the famous “Spectacular Duel” that took place between Televisa and Azteca in 1998. And the fact is that the spectacular are the famous billboards with which both television stations promoted their new programs, special coverage and unpublished releases, which by then, due to their emergence, were blows to the ego, apparently, of Televisa. But to get out of trouble, who better than Eugenio Derbez to start a half-mocking and half-serious creative campaign for TV Azteca, so much so that even Pope John Paul II came to the fore.

And that’s when it was the turn of a publication by Paco Stanley, which is why they apparently wanted to link him to the murder. Listening to this statement by Eugenio Derbez, Ventaneando released the scoop with this anecdote, which came up in the conversation at minute 4:50. When in the end all this, as Pati Chapoy rightly delimited, it was a war of advertising talent between TV Azteca and Televisa, from that time.

According to Eugenio on Televisa, the instructions were: “to react to every “spectacular” thing that TV Azteca published.

