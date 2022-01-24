Factorial Energy raises 200 million dollars to develop its solid-state batteries – News – Hybrids and Electric

It is clear that the next step in terms of technologies applied to electric car batteries involves the development and subsequent implementation of the so-called solid electrolyte. There are multiple companies and car manufacturers that are innovating in this regard. Factorial Energy, a company dedicated to the development of this type of batteries, has managed to raise a total of $200 million as part of a funding round supported by Mercedes Y Stellantis.

This technology company is immersed in the development of these solid-state batteries with its own patented technology, thanks to which they ensure that Provides greater reliability and up to 50% more autonomy compared to a current lithium-ion. To carry out the work of manufacturing it, Factorial Energy is completing the preliminary preparations to start the construction of a pilot production plant with which the first studies of adaptation and fine-tuning of what will be its production plant will be carried out. large-scale manufacturing. In it, the assembly of the large-format cells will take place and batteries will be produced that, later, will be tested by the clients of this corporation such as Mercedes, for example.

The pilot plant is located in New England and the beginning of its construction is planned for the first months of this same 2022. The aforementioned economic amount raised during said round of financing will be used to carry out the execution work. of the factory, as well as continue with the innovation on its future solid-state batteries.

These batteries, in addition to having the virtues of providing greater safety and improved energy density, also have the ability to be significantly cheaper than current lithium-ion batteries. By the time the development study being carried out at Factorial Energy is completed, these will have full compatibility with contemporary battery manufacturing infrastructure, so the costs and complexity that can be involved in exchanging the manufacture of one type of battery for another notably different will be reduced.

Factorial’s proprietary advances in solid state battery technology are based on its patent named as FEST (Factory Electrolyte System Technology). Through this, the solid electrolyte provides higher performance through high-voltage, high-capacity electrodes at room temperature. During its latest tests, this compound managed to be crowned the first to reach a 40 Ah benchmark with a solid-state cell at room temperature.

This corporation on new generation battery development It has important supports within the electric car industry, such as Mercedes, Stellantis and Hyundai.. All of them have, to a greater or lesser extent, joint development agreements in order to adopt these future devices as soon as they are operational. Stellantis, for its part, was the first of the three to announce its incorporation into this agreement with a view to presenting its first electric cars powered by solid-state batteries in 2026.