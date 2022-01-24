FDA Approves Risankizumab for Patients With Psoriatic Arthritis

Response improved by 20 percent, according to the FDA.

Phase 3 trials of risankizumab are also ongoing in patients with Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis.

According to a statement issued by the pharmaceutical company AbbVie, the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Risankizumab-rzaa (Skyrizi) for a second indication: the treatment of adults with psoriasic arthritis active.

After this announcement, patients would already have a second drug available to treat this condition, as indicated in the document. They even recalled that the agency previously approved Risankizumab in April 2019 for adults with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis.

For healthcare professionals, the company indicates that the dosage regimen for Pla psoriatic arthritis is the same as for patients with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis: a single 150 mg subcutaneous injection four times a year (after two initial doses at weeks 0 and 4), and can be given alone or in combination with disease-modifying antirheumatic drugs (DMARDs).

What is the Psoriasic arthritis?

The medical literature defines psoriasic arthritis as a form of arthritis that affects some people with psoriasis, a disease that causes red patches on the skin covered with silvery scales.

In an interview with the Journal of Medicine and Public Health (MSP), Dr. José Gonzáles Chávez, a dermatologist, indicated that plaque psoriasis is not only an immune or autoimmune disease, but that it is a genetically predetermined disease and that there is more than one gene , being on average about 20 genes that can cause a clinical picture that is known as psoriasis, which occurs in different manifestations depending on the genetic defect of the disease.

For his part, Dr. Oscar Soto Raíces, rheumatologist and President of the Foundation for Rheumatic Diseases (FER), specified the importance of the patient as the key when carrying out research that allows obtaining data on treatments that improve the condition.

“In the last two decades we have been able to advance in knowing how the disease develops, by understanding that we realized that the earlier the inflammations were attacked, the better quality of life the patient has,” he exclusively declared to Medicine and Public Health .

Additional data on the approved drug:

Two phase 3 trials, KEEPsAKE 1 and KEEPsAKE 2, were the basis for the approval. These two trials tested the biologic agent in adults with active PsA, including those who had responded inadequately or were intolerant to biologic therapy and/or nonbiologic DMARDs. Meeting the trial’s primary endpoint of at least a 20% improvement in the American College of Rheumatology (ACR20) response criteria at 24 weeks occurred in 51.3%-57.3% of patients. patients, compared to 26.5%-33.5% of patients treated with placebo.

those who received Risankizumab they also achieved significantly higher rates of ACR50 and ACR70 responses than those who received placebo. Furthermore, patients with pre-existing dactylitis and enthesitis experienced improvements in these manifestations of PsA. Risankizumab was also associated with an improvement in physical function at 24 weeks on the Health Assessment Questionnaire Disability Index, outperforming placebo by a mean difference of 0.16 – 0.20 points in the two trials. A significantly higher percentage of patients who had psoriatic skin lesions experienced an improvement of at least 90% with Risankizumab on the Psoriasis Area and Severity Index (PASI 90), compared with placebo.

AbbVie said that the safety profile of Risankizumab in patients with PsA has been generally consistent with its effects in patients with plaque psoriasis.

The KEEPsAKE 1 and KEEPsAKE 2 studies are ongoing, and patients in the long-term extensions of the trials remain blinded to original random assignment for the duration of the studies.