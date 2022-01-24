Fight in flight Madrid-Santo Domingo with Dominicans

A incident was recorded in airplane this Sunday night, which required the presence of troops from the Americas International Airport (Aila) when landing. The flight It came from Madrid-Spain and many Dominicans traveled there.

According to the testimonies of people present at the flight, the pilot of the plane, of Air Europe, announced over the horn that a group of people attacked the staff of the flight, which is why he asked that, upon landing, passengers remain in their seats because the police airport was going to penetrate the aircraft to apprehend the aggressors.

According to what was told to Diario Libre, a woman of approximately 70 years old jumped on top of several stewardesses and became uncontrollable, while the plane’s staff reassured the passengers.

Also, that the airline was demanding that passengers erase the material that had been recorded from the incident, under threat of arrest if they did not. Many refused to do so, causing tension to rise inside the plane.

It was scheduled that the flight landed at 7:28 at night, but it did so at 7:56 and, immediately, the police entered the plane and took the lady.

The flight, number Ux089, left Madrid at 11:15 in the morning (Dominican time).