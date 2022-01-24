Find a millionaire lottery prize in spam

bumped into him raffle by entering your Facebook profilek, decided play and forgot to check the result. Some days after, checking your spam folder email looking for a mail specifically that had nothing to do with this matter, found out she was a millionaire. There was the official communication that she had hit her numbers and that three million dollars (2.65 million euros) were waiting to be claimed by her.

This is the laura spears story, a woman from 55 years resident in the Oakland County, in Michigan (United States), to which a stroke of luck and several coincidences changed life overnight. According to what she herself told the official page of the Michigan lottery and how she collects the CNN, saw “an ad on Facebook saying that the Mega Millions jackpot was going up quite a bit.” He did not resist such publicity and entered his account to buy a ticket.

He chose the numbers 2, 5, 30, 46 and 61 for last December 31 and he was right with all five. However, he did not check the result. “A few days later, I was looking for someone’s missing emailSo I checked the spam folder in my email account.” And that’s when he got the surprise of his life.

Reviewing said folder, he found an email whose sender was the Lottery in which they informed him that he had won. “I couldn’t believe what I was reading so I logged into my Lottery account to confirm the email message” and it turns out that it is not a hoax or attempted scam. No, quite the opposite: he had won 3 million dollars. One of those millions corresponds to the prize for having matched all five numbers and the rest is due to a bonus that made him triple what he earned.

Last week Spears went to the headquarters of the Michigan Lottery to claim her prize and there she posed happily with the check that has made her a millionaire. Regarding the plans that this professional nurse now has, she has acknowledged that she is thinking of an early retirement and that he will share part of the prize with his family.

“I’ve definitely added the Michigan Lottery to my safe senders list in case I’m ever lucky enough to get another big win email,” he said of his unique story.

Although three million dollars is a lot of money, this is not the biggest prize distributed by Mega Millions, as the lottery game in which Spears participated is called. According to the portal’s own statement, the largest today is 376 million dollars. And the largest in recent times was taken by a family on October 22 for a value of 108 million dollars (95.4 million euros).

According to the Mega Millions rules, drawings are held on Tuesday and Friday nights and on ticket price is two dollars (1.77 euros). There is the possibility of acquiring a bonus called Megaplier for one dollar (88 euro cents), which can multiply non-major prizes by up to five. That was the case with Spears.

