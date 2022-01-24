Five people were killed during an armed attack on the Playita del Guasmo, south of Guayaquil, on the night of this Friday the 21st | Security | News

The violent act was recorded on the night of this Friday the 21st. Police units went to the site.

At least five people were killed and another nine were injured after an armed attack recorded in the Playita del Guasmo sector, in the south of Guayaquil, on the night of this Friday the 21st.

The incident occurred just after 9:00 p.m. According to preliminary information, at least ten people arrived at the site by river in two boats. They immediately subdued the guards of the Playita sports complex and advanced towards a field, where they shot several citizens who were there.

Several lifeless bodies were left lying on the field, while the wounded were helped by relatives.

In several videos shared on social networks by users, several citizens are seen running down Abdón Calderón Avenue and surrounding streets, while a burst of shots is heard.

The Government of Guayas reported that police officers and military personnel are carrying out a joint operation by land and speedboats in the Playita del Guasmo to locate the attackers.

In addition, a police contingent guards the hospital where the wounded were transferred.

This armed attack was recorded a few blocks from another violent event that occurred hours before.

On the afternoon of Thursday the 20th, three subjects were shot to death while they were meeting outside a home in the Cristal cooperative, in Guasmo Sur.

Until this Thursday the 20th, 62 violent deaths were reported in the so-called Zone 8, which includes the Guayaquil, Durán and Samborondón cantons. In the same period last year, the Police recorded 20 violent deaths. (I)