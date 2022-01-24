For this incredible reason Salma Hayek rejected the role of Selena Quintanilla

In the entertainment world many wondered why Salma Hayek would have turned down the role of Selena Quintanilla in the film. Beyond being the first choice for the production, the actress had a good reason to say no.

It should be remembered that the biographical film of Selena Quintanilla was released in 1997 and was called “Selena”. The singer was murdered 2 years before the premiere by the president of her fan club and manager of her clothing stores, Yolanda Saldívar.

The film was directed by Gregory Nava, who launched to fame Jennifer Lopez. Precisely the actress is the one who definitely got the main role after the Mexican actress rejected it.

The main challenge that interested López in saying yes was to bring to life the “Queen of Tex-Mex” just when she was in the prime of her Hollywood career.

The incredible reason: Salma Hayek rejected the role of Selena Quintanilla

A powerful reason was the one that led her to renounce said leading role. The reality is that Salma Hayek was fascinated by Selena Quintanilla’s music.

But basically when she was offered to play her in their American musical drama biopic, she had no choice but to turn down the project.

According to how she told it herself, her refusal was only due to the fact that the film would be recorded in the year following the murder of the Texan singer, -which had happened on March 31, 1995-, because the premiere was expected in March. of 1997, as it later happened.

The Mexican production company considered at that time that it was a lack of respect towards the family and its followers, who still remained in mourning for the departure of the singer.

So it was that for the movie “Selena” she had to immediately find someone of Latin origin. And what better way to represent the ‘Queen of Tex-Mex’ in the shoes of Jennifer López.

It should be remembered that Salma Hayek was probably not wrong, because when the film was released, many considered that it was too soon.

In fact, there was a bit of controversy involved in his crime and also other aspects that at the time had not been taken into account by the family itself, which was still grieving.