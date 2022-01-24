For this incredible reason Salma Hayek rejected the role of Selena Quintanilla

Admin 36 mins ago Entertainment Leave a comment 24 Views

In the entertainment world many wondered why Salma Hayek would have turned down the role of Selena Quintanilla in the film. Beyond being the first choice for the production, the actress had a good reason to say no.

It should be remembered that the biographical film of Selena Quintanilla was released in 1997 and was called “Selena”. The singer was murdered 2 years before the premiere by the president of her fan club and manager of her clothing stores, Yolanda Saldívar.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Hercai: this week’s schedule on Telemundo in the United States, Telefe in Argentina, Imagen Televisión in Mexico and TVN in Chile, from January 24 to 28 | Turkish soap operas | FAME

What hours will you have?Hercai”? The Turkish soap opera of love and revenge will premiere, …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2022, All Rights Reserved