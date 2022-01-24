Ford Bronco Velociraptor 400 got ahead of Bronco Raptor

A new version of the Ford Bronco has come onto the scene, this time from Hennessey. A powerful Velociraptor.

Before appearing in public during a massive event in Arizona, United States, he announced himself with a series of photographs and a video in evidence, that the final model of Ford Bronco Velociraptor 400 goes into production. Its prototype had been presented last year.

Stay, because if it is what you have followed the news of Bronco since it was released again in 2020, you will like this preparation. Its production came earlier than expected due to the high demand that the model has had, even anticipating Bronco Raptor.

This is a version that will be sold at authorized Ford dealers along with the others that make up the range of the north american offroader. It will be a limited series to only 200 units It will include a three year warranty to its customers.

A description of Ford Bronco Velociraptor

Exterior with contrasting white bodywork graphics on doors, hood and roof allusive to Hennessey and name of the version, with the own style of the preparer. The reference “Velociraptor” is marked in different parts as the front bumper.

Black wheels, wheel arches and roof that give the SUV a sportier air but just as rude. Inside, a more relaxed atmosphere is revealed with upholstered seats in leather with contrasting orange stitching. Same color applied on the front panel.

Under the hood the vehicle carries the twin-turbocharged V6 engine from the original Bronco but with more power, a adjust to propeller and other aftermarket components, reaching the 411 hp and 813 Nm. What they are an advantage over the original model of 330 hp and 563 Nm.

In the video you can see John Hennessey, CEO of the company, testing the vehicle and showing how the driving experience, an aspect that was also revised with a new suspension system. You can easily go from dirt to asphalt.

ALSO READ: Ford Bronco Everglades – A gifted version that will accompany the Raptor

Jessica Paola Vera Garcia.



