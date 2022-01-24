Freak out with this video of the NFL recorded from a drone view

gif : Johnny Schaer/Gizmodo

On the occasion of the tournament Pro Bowl 2022, the National Football League and the expert drone pilot Johnny Schaer have decided to team up to create a video as spectacular that you will find it hard to believe that it is not all about pure CGI.

The video in question has been recorded in various emblematic places in Las Vegas, such as the Caesars Palace hotel or the Eiffel Tower of the Paris casino, to later finish in the Allegiant Stadium, What is it where this year will be held tournament.

It was Johnny Schaer himself who recorded the entire video and edited it afterwards, although he got some help from Keane Luøng to be able to integrate projections in buildings and Logan Armstrong for the design of sound. It must be recognized that and The result they have achieved together it is simply spectacular.

For some time now, these types of videos have become increasingly popular and it is not difficult to understand the for what. A place as mundane as a bowling alley or a Mall can be much more exciting when we walk it at full speed on a drone .

I assure you that this will not be the first or the last video you will see It’s Johnny Schaer. This expert drone pilot FPV (First Person View) ) has made a name for himself in the industry and has carried out projects of all kinds, from blockbusters to Netflix to campaigns brands like Audi or Red Bull.

If you are thinking of following in his footsteps you can see the equipment he uses in the video description and if you are interested see more of his work you just have to go through his Web page.

[Vía: PetaPixel]