Frenkie de Jong contradicts Barça’s speech and shows his face after the criticism

FC Barcelona got an important victory against Deportivo Alavés, but the team is not here to shoot rockets. The image they have left in Vitoria has to cause concern, because things are not going well in the team. In Mendizorroza, there were no ideas, clarity and much less punch. The victory, however, serves to climb positions and is what is important.

Frenkie de Jong has redeemed himself from all his ‘sins’ and scored the victory goal for Barça to return to Barcelona with an extra life. The midfielder saved his own, when he has been one of the most criticized and sentenced players in recent months. After the game, the Dutch midfielder raised his voice and his message was a more than necessary reality check.

He has pointed out that in Vitoria “It was an important victory because we are in a difficult phase. We have to improve the game. The field was icy today and it was very difficult to play here“, and took the opportunity to throw self-criticism with the whole team, which needs to improve too much: “We have to be finer with the ball, especially in the opposite field. This is how space arrives. We’re going too soon.”

“It makes me sad to say that we are proud when we lost to Madrid”

That yes, the tulip has recognized that things are not good at Barça and referred to the defeat against Real Madrid, which ended up being celebrated as a victory due to the good feelings left by the team. For him, it is something that is “shameful, although he admits that the team played very well and stood up to the team coached by Carlo Ancelotti. “I think we didn’t play badly with Real Madrid. It makes me sad to say that we are proud when we lost to Madrid because at Barça if we lose we have to be disappointed”, highlighted the midfielder and former Ajax player.

It has been the most honest and real message from Frenkie de Jong at Barça. It summarizes the reality of the azulgrana and a need to see the most positive, perhaps in excess, when he moves away from what the team is experiencing. A defeat is a defeat, with good or bad feelings… And it is the only truth of a culé team that continues without taking flight.

Frenkie de Jong, with a clear position

The Barça midfielder delved into the real situation at Barça and spoke of the goal they have set for themselves this season, which is “to qualify for the Champions League and then we’ll see what position we achieve”. At the moment, the Catalans are in fifth position in the table, with one point less than Atlético de Madrid and 15 units off the lead, occupied by Real Madrid.

“I can improve a lot, but it’s not a disaster either”

On the other hand, the tulip has talked about its current situation, highlighting that “I feel very good. Now because I score a goal, people say I play well. I think a lot of people aren’t watching the games well”. Lastly, he referred to the criticism he has received: “I can improve a lot, but it’s not a disaster either. It’s a bit normal, I can improve a lot.”