Frida Sofía arrested in Miami with two charges and a fine of $1,500 | Famous

frida sofia She was arrested by the Miami-Dade Police as stated in the record made official by the county on Monday, January 24, which can be consulted on the institution’s website.
The arrest of Alejandra Guzmán’s daughter occurred in Miami-Dade, Florida. In the photo that accompanies his data, it can be seen that he has blue-tinted hair, with which he has appeared in his most recent Instagram posts.
The singer received two charges: public disorder and resistance to arrest For the police. For the first offense she was fined $500 and for the second it was $1,000. Total, It was a $1,500 fine.
According to the file, which was recorded at 0:09 am on Monday 24, the artist has already paid the fine.
On the afternoon of Sunday the 23rd, Frida Sofía posted a short clip on her Instagram stories in which she appears walking on the street, with blue hair and a kind of gray sweater that resembles the one she has in the photo of the Police signing from Miami-Dade.
Until now, further details of the events that forced the authorities to arrest Silvia Pinal’s granddaughter are unknown.
Frida Sofía had already been arrested for beating a man
In May 2021, the model also admitted that in the past she was arrested in Miami for hitting a man who allegedly recorded her in private.
” They arrested me because I had to put him in the mother this moron,” he told Lucía Méndez in an interview he gave the actress for his YouTube channel.
“I was ‘horny’ (excited) and he was not bad at all, things were escalating and not to tell you the tale, I’m in full action, he turned and the bastard with the cell phone recorded me. I went over him, I took his phone, I broke it and I broke the mother, I would do it again”.
On that occasion, he said his famous mother was the one who paid a fine of 300 dollars and she was able to go free: “She was the one who told everyone. That’s why I’m not looking for her, she’s not worth everything she’s done,” Frida Sofía assured.
The rocker is accused of the alleged crimes of family violence and corruption of minors. In addition, the legendary singer also points out alleged sexual abuse . So far the progress of the process is unknown.