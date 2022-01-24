Frida Sofía is arrested in Miami and photos are filtered

A few minutes ago it was just announced that frida sofia, daughter of Alejandra Guzmán was detained in Miami, United States, where she has lived for several years, since the sunday night 23rd from January.

In this regard, the program ‘Gossip No Like’ released photos of Frida arrested, as well as a document where the specified reasons for what happened.

In said document it can be read that it has two charges against him for making a disturbance in a public place, that is, Disturbance of public order Y resist arrest without violence.

It is also known that for these charges, Frida must pay 500 dollars for his conduct and One thousand dollars for resisting arrest, that is, approximately 30 thousand Mexican pesos total.

According to Javier Ceriani, the bail it took a while to pay but finally it was done after a few hours arrested in Miami so that he could go free.

It’s known that hours before being arrested, Frida made some Instagram stories where she looks in the same outfit with which she was arrested.

Until now, more details about it are unknown and if he is well after his arrest, as well as if his family is aware of the situation and if they offered him support.