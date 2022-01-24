From Camila Cabello’s walk in Los Angeles to Olivia Palermo’s shopping day in New York: celebrities in one click

Shopping day. Olivia Palermo toured the most exclusive stores of a well-known shopping mall in West Hollywood, Los Angeles and set a trend with her look: she wore plaid pants, a printed sweater and a black jacket with faux lambskin. She completed her outfit with a colorful bag (Photos: The Grosby Group)

Camila Cabello took a walk through the streets of West Hollywood and showed a good disposition when she saw the photographers who found her. He wore black pants, a printed shirt and a trench coat.

Lucas, the son of Mick Jagger, attended an exclusive fashion show in Paris, France. He wore black pants that he combined with his bomber-style jacket and a gray shirt

Katy Perry went out to eat at an exclusive restaurant in Aspen, Colorado, where she went on vacation and took the opportunity to ski. The singer wore a brown dress, a white shirt and cobwoy style boots

Justin Bieber went to eat at the exclusive ill Pastaio restaurant in Beverly Hills. The singer was photographed when he left the premises: he wore jeans, a brown diver and a blue vest. Completed with a cowboy hat

Ana de Armas made purchases on an exclusive walk in Los Angeles. She was photographed when she was leaving a perfume shop. She wore leggings, a top and a jacket

He tried to go unnoticed. Selena Gomez wanted to avoid being recognized during a walk in New York. He wore a checkered coat, an extra large scarf and a mask

Chrissy Teigen was photographed on her way back to her West Hollywood home in Los Angeles. She wore a total black look: a satin dress with transparencies and an oversize jacket

Romantic night. Rihanna and A$AP Rocky went to eat at the exclusive Carbone restaurant in New York. For this, the singer wore black leather pants that she combined with a bomber model jacket

Miranda Kerr was photographed leaving a friend’s house in Los Angeles. He wore white and blue plaid pants that he combined with a white shirt and a blue vest (Photos: The Grosby Group)

