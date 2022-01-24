Galilea Montijo will be “jealous mother-in-law” opens her heart in Hoy

Is Galilea Montijo already a mother-in-law? She talks about her son’s love | Instagram

Galilea Montijo, procreated only one son together with the politician and businessman, Fernando Reina Iglesias, now Mateo, at 9 years old, is a few years away from becoming a “mother-in-law” to the Today’s drivershe revealed what she thinks of this moment.

The “presenterGalilea Montijo sees her son grow more and more every day, in a few years he is already entering puberty and the first girlfriends will appear in a few years, was the member of Televisa, who responded to a series of questions.

The "collaborator of the stars"for just over 14 years, Galilea Montijoopened his heart regarding the future love of his offspring, who at his young age still does not have a girlfriend, however he is aware that this moment will come in a short time.









“I’m going to feel ugly”

Martha Galilea Montijo Torres, spoke of her son’s future love and has begun to think about the stage in which her little one begins to feel attracted to girls and until the moment in which she feels displaced, she commented.

Even so, the “H model men“He is aware that this will come sooner or later and that it is something that is part of growing up.

Yes, I will feel ugly the day he tells me: “I prefer to go with the girlfriend than to be with you, but it is part of letting them grow,” commented the presenter.

Likewise, the “collaborator of various variety and reality shows” stated that when the time comes, she herself will support her son in everything she can.

Apparently, the one born on June 5, 1973 in Guadalajara, mentioned to the cameras she considers that she is and will be a “very relieved” mother since she also comments that she will even be the one who buys her son gifts for her “little friends” .

“She will not be a jealous mother-in-law”

On the contrary, I even buy him things for the girls he likes. I like that part, he is discovering that he already likes girls at school and that he tells me, that’s incredible, pointed out the remembered presenter of “Vida Tv” and “Pequeños Gigantes”.

For the “former beauty contestant” who started his career after being crowned as “the tv girl” The most important thing in this world is “the happiness of your child,” he said:

As long as they treat me well, like a good mom. I believe that we parents have to leave our children free and let them make their decisions, let them give themselves a hard time. That’s part of life, she pointed out.