German Navy chief resigns after controversial remarks on Ukraine

The German navy chief had to resign on Saturday after he supported Russia in its confrontation with the West over Ukraine and after Kiev criticized Berlin for refusing to supply him with weapons.

Vice Admiral Kay-Achim Schönbach will step down “with immediate effect,” a Defense Ministry spokesman told AFP on Saturday.

The official unleashed a diplomatic storm by dismissing as “nonsense” the idea that Russia intended to invade Ukraine, while his own country – Germany – and its Western allies have been warning of this danger for weeks.

Schönbach spoke at a think tank meeting in New Delhi on Friday, the content of which was circulated via video on social media.

“It’s easy to give [a Putin] the respect he wants, and probably also deserves,” the vice admiral said.

He also argued that the Crimean peninsula, annexed by Russia in 2014, “is gone and will not return” to Ukraine’s sovereignty, angering Kiev. This statement also contradicts the German position, which calls for Crimea to become part of Ukraine again.

The senior officer made a mea culpa in the afternoon, describing his statements as “reckless.” “No need to object – this was clearly a mistake,” he wrote in a tweet.

But his words caused a minor diplomatic crisis with Ukraine, which in the afternoon summoned the German ambassador, Anka Feldhusen, after calling the comments “absolutely unacceptable.”

In a statement issued at night, the 56-year-old soldier, who until now had developed an irreproachable career, explained that he had tendered his resignation to “avoid further damage to the German Navy and, above all, to the Federal Republic of Germany” .

strained relationships

The relationships between Ukraine and Germany are in a delicate moment.

Kiev on Saturday accused Berlin of “encouraging” President Putin after Germany refused to supply him with weapons. Ukraine fears an invasion due to the massive deployment of Russian troops on its border.

To prevent the situation from deteriorating, both Russia and the United States maintained diplomatic efforts and agreed to continue the talks next week.

The Kremlin denies any warlike intention, but conditions the de-escalation to treaties that guarantee the non-expansion of NATO, in particular to Ukraine, as well as the withdrawal of the Atlantic Alliance from Eastern Europe.

In this context, the United States, the United Kingdom and the Baltic countries announced the shipment of weapons to Ukraine, including anti-tank and anti-aircraft missiles.

Germany said on Saturday it would deliver a “field hospital” to Ukraine in February, but rejected the idea of ​​sending weapons to the former Soviet republic.

“Today, the unity of the West against Russia is more important than ever,” the head of Ukrainian diplomacy, Dmytro Kuleba, said on Twitter.

“German partners must stop undermining unity with such words and actions and discourage Vladimir Putin from launching a new attack on Ukraine,” he insisted.