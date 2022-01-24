Gonzaga withdraws John Stockton’s lifetime pass for his refusal to wear a mask in games

To the former NBA player and member of the Basketball Hall of Fame, John Stockton, who visited the fields of Arecibo and Guaynabo of the BSN this year, he will be banned from entering the Gonzaga University games for not wearing a mask as a measure to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Stockton is a Gonzaga graduate and one of its most well-known alumni. He is a season ticket holder for the institution’s basketball season.

The former Utah Jazz player told the United States media that the institution informed him that he would be required to wear a mask in Gonzaga games or that, otherwise, he would be suspended.

NFL scolds Dak Prescott with $25,000 fine José Juan Barea considered returning to the Mavericks on a 10-day deal Novak Djokovic will have free access to enter Paris

“We are not going to talk about specific actions that we have taken with individuals. We take the precautionary measures against COVID-19 with great care and will continue to look for ways to further mitigate the risks. The suspension of exceptions at the McCarthey Athletic Center is an example of our commitment ”, read the Gonzaga statements around Stockton.

The former player has been vocal against the COVID-19 vaccine and has not followed the suggestion of wearing the mask either.

John Stockton and his son David, a member of the Guaynabo Mets, prior to the BSN Stars game at the Arecibo Coliseum. ( Alexander Granadillo )

Stockton was on the Island during the 2021 BSN and BSNF season to watch his children David and Laura Stockton play. Like Gonzaga, the BSN has also implemented preventive protocols for COVID-19 as ordered by the Department of Health. Among others, the use of the mask in the games, a vaccination sample or the presentation of a negative test for the virus were mandatory.

It is not public knowledge what Stockton did to gain access to the games in Puerto Rico, or if he received an exceptional permit to enter the games.

Stockton said Gonzaga’s decision creates a sore in his relationship with his alma mater.

“It definitely creates a welt. I have a relationship with the university. I have been on your campus since I was 5 or 6 years old. I was born several blocks from here and I used to go to the gym as a kid to sell game shows and buy tickets to get in. This creates a friction. I am sure that we will solve them not without first creating a conflict,” Stockton said on Spokesman.com.

Gonzaga’s decision with Stockton comes in the light of weeks of public battle between world tennis star Novak Djokovic and the Australian authorities who eventually deported the athlete who intended to play in the tournament with special permission for not being vaccinated.

The organizers of the Australian Open originally gave a waiver so that Djokovic could play in the event without having been vaccinated. Australian authorities subsequently detained Djokovic at the airport in Melbourne, Australia, refusing such permission.