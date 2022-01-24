It seems that the mining crisis It is already being noticed in the price of graphics cards (GPUs), and it is that after the sudden drop in value of cryptocurrencies like Ethereum, one of the main culprits for the scarcity and increase in price of GPUs, changes the landscape enormously, to the point that if this continues, we could see the bubble burst with a teeming second-hand GPU market of modern graphics.

According to data collected by the German website 3DCenter, the price of AMD graphics cards fell by 11 percent on the German market, while the price of the graphics Nvidia decreased by 8 percent. Despite this price reduction, AMD graphics still have an extra cost of 67% regarding recommended prices, while in the case of Nvidia we speak of an extra cost of 77%, so this price reduction does not really improve things much.

As an example, the average price of a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 It is 720 euros, while the recommended price is €339. If we look for the RTX 3060 cheapest available, we speak of a price of €649, so in this particular case, in the best of cases, we are talking about almost doubling its price. The same thing happens with a Radeon RX6500XT advertised on the market for $199, which is around €299 – €399 ($338 – $451).

via: 3D Center