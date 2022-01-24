Guide to avoid scams when renting an apartment in NYC

Darlin Castillo was desperate because she couldn’t contact a real estate agent she had already paid for a basement rental in Woodhaven, Queens.

“I remember that I called him and he never answered me, I wrote to him, he didn’t answer my messages,” explains Castillo.

Desperate for a home, the mother of three accepted an offer from a neighborhood realtor who offered to rent a basement for $1,600 a month.

In order not to lose the opportunity, he paid $4,200 in cash, at the beginning of January: “What I wanted was to finish giving him the full money to commit him to leave the apartment to me,” details the tenant.

Without signing any contract, the agent assured him that he would give him the key to the apartment from January 15 to 20. But the days passed and Darlin could not communicate with him. He went to the agency four times, but they told him that they hadn’t heard from him either and refused to return his money.

“I didn’t know who to turn to. I had called the police and they told me that the complaint was no longer on their part and that I had to go to court to sue them,” Castillo details.

Last Wednesday, NY1noticias contacted the president of the Woodhaven commercial district, who presented the complaint to the owners of the real estate company. And, on the same day, Dalin Castillo was returned all the money he had paid. But they told him that the basement was already rented.

For her part, Vilda Mayuga, Undersecretary for Economic Development of the NY State Department, indicated that patience is the first thing to keep in mind when renting a home: “Getting desperate, sometimes, leads us to make hasty decisions that – at the end of the day – they don’t help us”.

The next thing is to verify the identity of the agent and make sure that they have a license to operate in New York and also:

Do not give personal information before verifying identity.

Confirm that the property is for rent.

Avoid any advance payment.

Do not make payments in cash or online.

Ask for receipts and put agreements in writing.

“No matter how valid an oral contract is, it will be very difficult to establish it without any document, without any written agreement,” Mayuga details.

Those who need to report fraud during a rental attempt can call 1-800-697-1220.