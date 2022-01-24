Guitarist Don Wilson Dies: Iconic Guitarist Passes Away

Famed Ventures guitarist dies at 88

The guitarist’s family confirmed the sad news

“He died in his sleep,” the family confessed through a journalist A SAD FAREWELL. Through a press release, the family of the famous guitarist Don Wilson reported that the successful musician had died at the age of 88, surrounded by his family and loved ones. The son of the member of The VenturesHe assured that his father had died in his sleep and pointed out that he will always be remembered. Don Wilson was an important rock figure when he belonged to the band The Ventures since 1958. The group released seven albums that became a milestone in the history of instrumental rock; the melodies they performed were labeled as “surf music” and certain songs ended up on the list of Rolling Stone. THE ROCK LOSES A STAR The family of Don Wilson, the famous guitarist and founder of The Ventures, lost his life at the age of 88 while surrounded by his family and loved ones; the family, was the one who announced the musician’s imminent farewell and pointed out that they appreciate the displays of affection and affection left by the fan community. The son of Don Wilson, stressed that the memory of his father will endure through the music he made and the successes that marked the band, which in the 1960s stood out in the main dance centers or in the movies that marked the entire a generation The family expressed the sad news through a journalist from Seattle, Saint Bryan.

Guitarist Don Wilson Dies: What Happened? The small statement issued by the journalist indicates that Don Wilson's family reported his imminent loss and highlighted that it had happened while the 88-year-old man slept peacefully. The event occurred on Saturday, January 22, 2022, while the family was reunited and resting in the guitarist's home. "His family says Don Wilson, a founding member of The Ventures, passed away this morning in his sleep," Saint Bryan reported on social media. Shortly after, the news began to be shared in the various media where they reported that the man was in good health but had 'been ahead of the curve'.

The family later confirmed the guitarist's death, saying the guitarist "passed away peacefully" of natural causes at 5 a.m. in Tacoma, Washington, according to King5. The 88-year-old musician had been out of the music world since 2015 when he decided to officially retire from The Ventures. "With over 100 million records sold, The Ventures are the best-selling and arguably the most influential instrumental rock band of all time. Wilson, the rhythm guitarist, was 88 years old." Saint Bryan reported through social networks, sharing a couple of images of the instrumental rock icon.

Through a statement, Don's son, Tim Wilson, announced that his father had died and dedicated a few words to the community of fans who still follow his father's music and have taken him as a legend. Tim noted that his father was an amazing guitarist who moved people around the world with his sounds. "Our father was an incredible rhythm guitarist who moved people around the world with his band, The Ventures," Don's son, Tim Wilson, said in a statement to Saint Bryan. The death of the musician took the rock community by surprise, who have expressed their loss and sent their condolences.

“Will be remembered” Tim Wilson stressed that his father would remain in the history of music forever and would be well remembered with affection and some admiration. In addition, he stressed that he knew that he would be missed by all those people who appreciated his music and that he will always be appreciated for the sounds of his guitar in the songs that continue to be heard. “He will have his place in history forever and was much loved and appreciated. He will be missed.”, his son Tim Wilson told the media outlet King5, which was captured by the journalist Saint Bryan. In the press release, the musician’s son stressed that they still did not know what day the memorial services would take place.

The Ventures Don Wilson stood out for his training in The Ventures formed in 1958. The man stood out for his participation on the guitar and that he promoted a unique rhythm in instrumental rock. Through their hits like “Walk, Don’t Run”, which they self-released in 1960, “Telstar”, “Perfidia” and a version of the Hawaii Five-O theme, he pointed out the Ultimate Class Band. Wilson is also credited with writing Love Goddess of Venus. The Ventures in Space from 1964, noted Rolling Stone. The guitarist continued in the band until 2015 when he decided to retire from music and rest around his family; Until that moment, it was mentioned that he was the last original member that remained in the band.

The last member alive? Drummer Mel Taylor died in 1996, followed by Bogle in 2009 , lead guitarist Nokia Edwards in 2018 and guitarist Gerry McGee in 2019. Sadly, Wilson joined The Ventures yesterday; therefore, the guitarist continued a couple of years in the group until he decided to retire. “Great photo of Don Wilson, co-founder of The Ventures, who passed away this morning at the age of 88. His music and influence live in his memory”, said the journalist Saint Bryan when announcing the news of his death. The signs of affection were triggered through social networks where fans offer their condolences.

More than surf music? In one of his last interviews with Classic Bands, the guitarist pointed out that it seemed that his music was going to sleep forever, since every time he appeared at a show he saw hundreds of fans trying to get a signature on his albums; furthermore, he pointed out that their music was different from rock ‘n’ roll and that they did more than create surf music. “Our music seems to last,” Wilson told Classic Bands In an interview. “Every show we go to has fans who treat the albums they bring in like they’re signed gold. Our music is just fun music. We’re not just rock ‘n’ roll. We play all kinds of different things. We had a classic album, which is Bach and Beethoven, with 35 pieces… I think we are much more than surfing, that’s for sure”, he highlighted in the media outlet.