Hall of Fame Election 2022: What you need to know

Scott Rolen was not elected in last year’s process, but he was one of the winners on that ticket anyway, jumping from 35.3% support in 2020 to 52.9%. in 2021. Going from 52.9% (he needed 79 more votes) to 75% could be too much for Rolen, who is on the ballot for the fifth time. But it will be interesting to see how close he gets now that more and more voters are weighing his arguments as a productive hitter and stellar third baseman. On the public ballot counter, he has a net 12 votes won among voters who turned out in 2021 and did so again this year.