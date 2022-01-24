Harmony in color comes to Google Search for images on your mobile thanks to the dynamic theme

Related news

Google continues to adapt Material You and the adaptive themes to the different sections of the Android interface and its own applications, and it seems that the company is now testing these dynamic themes in the Google app, in this case, to dye the interface the same color as the result from image searches, and what these tests look like has been leaked.

This would be the adaptive theme of Search

The Google application has a section dedicated to searches in which Google is testing its theming engine to make the background of the interface and other elements adopt the same color as the image that has resulted from the search carried out, simplifying those that appear in it.

dynamic theme in google search

The Free Android

in search results several shades derived from one color will be applied key code, and you can see them in the result boxes, as well as in the buttons and in the text that appears in each one.

In this way, Google ensures that there is a harmony throughout the entire system even when we are doing searches. Let’s say that, like Material You, Monet is attaching to any space where he understands that it can come in handy to give it that special touch in the design and treatment of color; because at the end of the day Android 12 has a lot to do with color.

For the rest of the elements of this image search result interface, lighter tones are used so that the use of each one is easy and intuitive.

As you can see in the images that we attached via Android Police, as a source to 9to5Google, the end result is quite striking and the most important colors of the upper image are identified with the tones of each element of the lower part.

It may interest you

Follow the topics that interest you