Harsh criticism from relatives of Georgina, Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend: they say he forgot them | football curiosities

Georgina Rodríguez, the partner of soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo, is in the news and not precisely because of the success of her documentary on Netflix, which is just being released. Rather, it is because of everything that is not addressed in that production.

The British tabloid The Sun publishes this Monday the statements of Jesus, the model’s uncle, who literally dispatches against her.

“He may be embarrassed and consider himself better than us because we don’t live with the same luxuries. But I have never asked him for anything. She has only called us once or twice since it came to light that she was dating Cristiano Ronaldo,” said Georgina’s mother’s brother.

According to his testimony, he was the one in charge of supporting her when her father, Jorge Rodríguez, was arrested and extradited to Argentina for drug trafficking: “I was in charge of supporting Georgina and her sister, buying their clothes, paying the electricity and water. I did everything. Georgina lived with me during her teenage years until the day my brother-in-law was sent back to his country.”

Jorge died in Buenos Aires in 2019 and, according to Georgina’s uncle, she did not notify them: “No one told us that Jorge had died, I don’t know why Georgina didn’t tell us… I tried to communicate with her. I have written on Cristiano Ronaldo’s Facebook: ‘You have the most evil woman by your side’ and ‘If you want to know more, contact me and I will tell you’.

Her aunt Lidia and her sister Patricia did not leave her very well either: “it seems that she has changed her number. Now the whole world is going to find out how shameless he is,” said the aunt, who blamed her for not having informed them of her father’s death: “He wanted to die with us… I’ve never called for 42 years. neither Cristiano nor Georgina nor anyone. I am honestly working and pulling forward from my house and my family. And I have also thrown forward his father, who should be ashamed because his uncle and I have thrown.

Patricia, the eldest daughter of Jorge Rodríguez, also took aim at Georgina: “When it was my son’s birthday I asked her if I could ask Cristiano to sign a shirt for my little one and she said no, that she wasn’t going to bother him because he was on vacation,” he said.

According to The Sun, the documentary will not tell the real version but what she wants to know about her new and luxurious life: “She has publicly expressed the love she feels for her older sister Ivana, but most of her fans do not they know nothing about the rest of the family. We will surely see what Georgina wants the fans to see, not the real Georgina with all her flaws,” the outlet said, citing a family source.