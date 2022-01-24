He is seven years old, was born with cerebral palsy and in 2021 he earned US $ 28 million

The little youtuber Anastasia Radzinskaya, 7 years old, earned 28 million dollars in the last year

Recently, Forbes published the list of the ten highest paid youtubers of 2021. Of all the names, one stands out for two reasons: it is the only one that belongs to a woman, but it is also that of a seven-year-old girl who was born with cerebral palsy. . Is about Anastasia Radzinskaya who during the last year earned income from $28 million.

Anastasia Radzinskaya was born in Krasnodar Krai, in the south of Russia, on January 27, 2014. With only a few hours in this world, the doctors informed her peers that the baby he had cerebral palsy and would probably never be able to talk or walk. However, they also recommended that they work with her in front of a camera as that could help her development.

Soon after, the parents of Anastasia Radzinskaya they moved with her to the United States and they used the camera method to help her. By age two, the girl who could never talk or walk had made a full recovery and proved to be just like any other boy her age.

But since she was already used to the camera and the videos, her parents decided to continue with that technique. So that the family and friends of the couple could see the progress of their daughter, the parents began to publish the videos on YouTube, in a channel they decided to call Like Nastya.

Little by little, the channel grew and Anna Radzinskaya and Sergey Radzinskij decided to sell the construction company they had to use that video in the development of audiovisual content around their daughter. The decision was correct as in 2021 that channel generates 28 million dollars a year.

Anastasia Radzinskaya’s YouTube channel

Currently, Anastasia Radzinskaya’s Youtube channel, called Like Nastya, has about 90 million users. Content targets children and basically follows the day-to-day life of the seven-year-old girl. From game sessions with his father and fun times with his pets to gatherings with friends for special days like Halloween.

The videos are a hit and are watched by millions of people around the world. The most viewed of all has 900 million views but all the material that Anastasia Radzinskaya’s parents upload to YouTube usually has that many visits.

According to Forbes estimates, almost half of its income is generated by the advertising that the platform sells in its videos. But also, the family made commercial arrangements with brands and companies like Spotter, who bought the rights to the oldest videos of the girl on Youtube. In addition, personalized products with their image are sold and there is already a personal clothing brand.

All of that generated $28 million in revenue in 2021.. However, it is not the first year that the girl’s channel has achieved these figures. Since 2019, he has entered the list of the ten most valuable youtubers in the world and has always increased his earnings. In fact, in 2020 it generated 18 million dollars, so last year it exceeded its previous record by 10 million dollars.

Figures of the 10 most valuable youtubers

The ten highest-paid youtubers in the world together earned around 300 million dollars in 2021, a record figure that represents 40% more than the previous year, according to the list published by Forbes.

The platform has about 2 billion users today, up 40% in five years, which has boosted YouTube channel views, as well as the ad revenue they generate from videos.

About half of these YouTubers’ earnings come from advertising revenue. All of these stars have product lines that increase their salaries. And they are engaged in various ways to generate additional income via Twitch, Snap, Facebook, podcasts, and NFTs. Some have signed lucrative deals with Spotter, a Los Angeles startup that buys the rights to old YouTube videos. This is the case of Nastya, the smallest on the list.

